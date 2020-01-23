McHenry County high school sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

Four Cary-Grove wrestlers recorded pins for the Trojans in a 45-22 Fox Valley Conference dual win over Jacobs on Thursday in Cary.

Jakob Immer (120 pounds), Andrew Mohr (126), Charlie Gruen (132) and Isaac Rands (195) each had pins for C-G. Thomas Burton (152), Brad Peters (160) and Ryan Beeksma (285) won by decision.

Wade Abrams (170) and Robbie Groos (182) added wins by forfeit for the Trojans.

Crystal Lake Central 40, Dundee-Crown 39: At Carpentersville, the Tigers narrowly beat the Chargers in their FVC dual. Connor Lezama (138), Caden Ernd (160), Brenden Parks (170), Julian Ryerson (195), Andrew Hudec (220), and Ramon Fuentes (285) had pins for Central. Ben Butler (132) won by major decision.

Picking up victories for D-C were Thomas Taylor (106), Uriel Lopez (113), Matt Impastato (120), Amairie Jones (126), Gabriel Scales (145), Joahan Cruz (152) and Wyatt Griggel (182).

Prairie Ridge 51, Burlington Central 24: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Koelblinger (103) had a pin in 11 seconds for the Wolves in their FVC win against the Rockets. Beau Smith (126), Jack Stone (132), Eddie Ferree (138) and Tommy Evans (182) also earned pins for Prairie Ridge.

Tyler Evans (106) won by technical fall, Kyle Koelblinger (195) won by major decision, and Sam Ilkow (120) and Nate Dutkin (170) won by decision.

Huntley 51, Hampshire 21: At Hampshire, the Red Raiders (17-6) beat the Whip-Purs in their FVC dual, improving to 8-0 in conference.

Marian Central 78, St. Viator 4: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (22-0) stayed undefeated with an East Suburban Catholic Conference victory against the Lions.

Yorkville Christian Triangular: At Yorkville, Richmond-Burton earned dual wins over Plano, 43-30, and Yorkville Christian, 36-27.

Tuesday’s result

Belvidere North co-op 39, Harvard 30: At Belvidere, Bryce Fiegel (113), Brett Lovell (132) and Nathan Rosas (195) had pins for the Hornets in a nonconference dual loss. Nik Jimenez (126) and Bailey Livdahl (160) won by decision.

Elijah Pena led the Thunder with 13 points, Rex White and Cole Brey had 11 points apiece, and Justin Ortiz tossed in 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Woodstock North 45, Harvard 28: At Harvard, the Thunder held the Hornets to only seven points in the second half of their Kishwaukee River Conference victory. Harvard led 21-19 at half and was trying for its first conference win since the 2014-15 season. The win was the sixth in a row for North (15-6, 6-0).

Abby Hartmann had 10 of her game-high 12 points in the second half, and Lacey Schaffter tossed in 10 for North. Bianca Reyes had nine points to lead Harvard (10-14, 0-6).

Christian Liberty 39, Alden-Hebron 36: At Hebron, Rachel Pahl had a game-high 14 points for the Giants in the Northeastern Athletic Conference defeat to the Chargers. Abby Wanderer had seven points, and Karly Strand tossed in five for A-H (10-13, 4-2).

Marengo 51, Johnsburg 41: At Johnsburg, Jennifer Heinberg had 16 points and made all four of her free throws for the Indians (15-8, 5-1) in the KRC win over the Skyhawks (11-13, 3-3). Lilly Johnson scored 14 points and made two 3s, Kierra Morris had 13 points, and Alexis Kunde tossed in five. Heinberg had two 3s.

Mackenzie Straulin had 16 points for Johnsburg, Macy Madsen added 11 points, and Molly Wetzel had seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marian Central 65, Woodstock North 60: At Burlington, the Hurricanes beat their crosstown foes in the third-place game at Burlington Central’s Martin Luther King Tournament on Monday.

Ben Moscinski poured in 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including three 3s, and added seven rebounds, Brogan Pivnicka had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and Jakub Baranski had 13 points and seven steals.

BOYS SWIMMING

Woodstock North co-op Triangular: At Woodstock, Woodstock North co-op was 2-0 with wins over Jacobs co-op and Belvidere North co-op. Jacobs co-op was 1-1 with a win over Belvidere North co-op.

Woodstock North co-op’s Quinn Cynor was first in the 100-yard butterfly (51.92) and 200 individual medley (1:59.06), Nick Phillips finished first in the 100 backstroke (55.35) and 100 freestyle (49.74), and Logan Lorr was first in the 500 free (5:18.13).

Cynor, Gunner Dunnett, Phillips and Aidan Teuber were first in the 200 medley relay (1:40.74).

Jacobs co-op’s Nate Herrera was first in the 200 free (1:50.63), and Alec Orndahl took first in the 50 free (22.87). Orndahl, Caden Waddell, Vince Chiappetta and Herrera were first in the 400 free relay (3:24.43), and Waddell, Andrew Kania, Zack Taller and Herrera won the 200 free relay (1:36.28).

GIRLS BOWLING

Belvidere North 2,937, Huntley 2,905: At the Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Huntley’s Abby Matula bowled the high series (597) and high game (233) for the Red Raiders in the 32-pin defeat.

Cassie Lugo added a 482 series, Rachel Pepke had a 480 and Gen Porsche had a 429. Belvidere North’s Kalaya Smelter rolled the high series of the match with a 245.