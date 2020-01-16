McHenry County high school sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

McHenry’s wrestling team earned its second Fox Valley Conference dual meet win of the season with a 52-24 victory over the Burlington Central Rockets on Thursday in Burlington.

McHenry won 10 of 14 matches, with six falls. Recording pins for the Warriors were Zach Seymour (126 pounds), Eric Tapia (132), Rocky Piehl (138), Logan Lucas (160), Sean Fischler (170) and Avery Tucker (285). Tucker’s pin was in the first period.

Brody Hallin (152) won by major decision, and Nolan Carlson (113) and Blake Olson (120) each won by decision. McHenry added a win by forfeit at 106 pounds.

Cary-Grove 41, Hampshire 28: At Hampshire, Wade Abrams (170), Isaac Rands (182) and Joey Swanson (220) had pins for the Trojans in the FVC dual victory over the Whip-Purs. Charlie Gruen (132) won by technical fall, and Rannin Gruen (106), Nolan Vincent (145), Brad Peters (160) and Ryan Beeksma (285) won by decision.

Huntley 42, Prairie Ridge 24: At Huntley, the Red Raiders recorded pins at 120, 145, 152, 160, 170 and 288 pounds to defeat the Wolves in their FVC dual. Eddie Ferree (138) and Tommy Evans (182) had pins for Prairie Ridge.

The Wolves’ remaining wins were from Kyle Koelblinger (195), Beau Smith (126) and Tyler Evans (106).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 54, Genoa-Kingston 43: At Genoa, Jennifer Heinberg had 22 points and hit two 3s to lift the Indians to a nonconference win over the Cogs. Gracie Gentleman had 13 points and two 3s, and Lilly Johnson added 12 points for Marengo (13-8).

Heinberg sank 10 of 11 free throws.

IC Catholic 59, Richmond-Burton 45: At Elmhurst, Peyton Bannon tallied 21 points in the nonconference loss for the Rockets. Rachel Baker scored nine points on three 3s for R-B (5-15).

Byron 53, Harvard 34: At Harvard, Jade Bailey scored 11 points for the Hornets (10-12) in a nonconference loss to the Tigers. Lauren Shafer added nine points for Harvard.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richmond-Burton 70, Faith Christian 39: At Williams Bay, Wisconsin, 12 players scored for the Rockets in a nonconference win. Jacob Huber had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, Logan Hutson added 11 points, and Dylan Schmidt tossed in nine for R-B (8-8).

The Rockets made 16-of-21 free throws.

Burlington Central 64, Johnsburg 32: At Burlington, the Skyhawks lost to the Rockets in the opening game of Burlington’s Martin Luther King Tournament. Josh Notriano had nine points on three 3s for Johnsburg (3-10), and Koby Sullentrup tossed in seven points.

Woodstock North 56, Belvidere North 49: At Burlington’s Martin Luther King Tournament, Joe Chase had 22 points and hit four 3s in North’s tournament-opening win over the Blue Thunder. Cole Brey scored 15 points for North (10-5), Rex White tallied 10 points, and Elijah Pena tossed in six.

Schaumburg Christian 68, Alden-Hebron 35: At Schaumburg, Mikey Ellison scored 14 points for the Giants in the Northeastern Athletic Conference loss to the Conquerors. Parker Elswick had seven points and sank all four of his free throws. Tyler Cunningham added six points for A-H (3-10, 0-4 NAC),

BOYS BOWLING

McHenry 3,511, Johnsburg 3,193: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Gage Gottstein bowled a 654 series to lead McHenry in the victory. Gottstein had the high game of the match with a 268. Myles Glab rolled a 638 series for McHenry, and Jacob McLean and Drew Lichter had 601s.

Evan Halverson bowled a 662 series and a high game of 243 for Johnsburg. Blake Radtke added a 653 and a high game of 246.