Bond set at $50,000 for Downers Grove man charged with arson

Bond was set at $50,000 Jan. 7 for a Downers Grove man accused of setting fire to his house last month.

Robert Clauser, 52, formerly of 1728 Virginia St., has been charged with one count of residential arson, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The Downers Grove police and fire departments responded at about 7:03 a.m. Dec. 20 to a residential fire at 1728 Virginia St.

Upon their arrival, officials found the home fully engulfed in fire. An investigation found that gas cans had been placed around the interior of the home along with propane tanks and many items of combustible material on the kitchen table, the release stated.

The investigation led to the occupant of the house, Clauser, as the individual who started the fire. On Jan. 4, a $100,000 arrest warrant was issued for Clauser. He was taken into custody on Jan. 6, according to the release.

“It is alleged that in the early morning hours of December 20, 2019, Mr. Clauser intentionally set fire to his residence,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thankfully, no one was injured, and the fire was contained to Mr. Clauser’s residence and did not cause any damage to neighboring homes. I would like to thank the Downers Grove Police and Fire Departments for their outstanding work in identifying the fire as intentional and for their work in identifying Mr. Clauser as the man who allegedly started the fire.”

Clauser’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.