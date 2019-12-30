DeKalb County police reports for Dec. 30, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb City

• Anthony P. Brady, 32, of the 900 block of Pembrooke Lane, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Dec. 23, with driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

• Quintis A. Fields, 24, of the 15000 block of Cyprus Road, Markham, was charged Monday, Dec. 23, with disorderly conduct.

• Richard M. Hernandez, 18, of the 1000 block of Pembrooke Lane, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 24, with domestic battery.

• Jodak M. Martinez-Santamaria, 31, of the 1300 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Dec. 23, with driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Anna K. Mastorgio, 25, of the first block of Jennifer Lane, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 25, with domestic battery.

• Mary A. Moses, 44, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Dec. 23, with violating the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.

• Danny L. Phillips, 52, of the 10000 block of Avenue G, Chicago, was arrested Monday, Dec. 23, on an out-of-state warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Zachery K. Soto, 30, of the 1500 block of Stonefield Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, Dec. 23, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Leanna M. Twoaxe-Lafauci, 30, of the 1300 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Dec. 24, on warrants for failure to appear in court and charged with theft.

Northern Illinois University

• Daneisha N. Duniver, 18, of the 8100 block of South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Dec. 10, with battery.

• Alyssa A. Noor, 18, of the 3600 block of West 71st Street, Chicago, was charged Saturday, Dec. 14, with domestic battery.

• Marcell L. Milam, 44, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Dec. 14, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• David P. Neese, 25, of the 1600 block of Golden Rod Terrace, Round Lake Beach, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 14, on an in-state warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with criminal trespass to land.

DeKalb County

• Jeff M. McNelis, 33, of the 200 block of S. Shabbona Road, Shabbona, was arrested Friday, Dec. 27, on a DeKalb County arrest warrant related to retail theft.

• Shane V. Seymour, 48, of the 1100 block of Loren Dr., DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Dec. 27, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear, related to a domestic battery.

• Alfredo Pizano III, 21, of the 800 block of W. Hillcrest Dr., DeKalb, was charged Friday, Dec. 27, with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver when DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies went to his home for an electronic home monitoring compliance check. The deputies found cocaine and cannabis.

Sycamore

• Jeramie Green, 33, of Chicago, was charged Friday, Dec. 27, with domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.

