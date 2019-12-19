Town Crier for Dec. 25, 2019

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Thursday

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday; not held Dec. 25 or Jan. 1

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Evening Story Time

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 6 to 12.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep

Food Pantry

Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Dec. 26

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 26

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Studio Open Lab

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Open Closet

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Free Movie: “The Lion King”

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Friday, Dec. 27

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, theresaw@dkpl.org

Sound Studio Orientation

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Lego Club: Self-Portraits

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org

Students in grades K-5 can use Lego pieces to build a self-portrait.

350Kishwaukee

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Dec. 30

Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.350kishwaukee.org

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Dec. 30

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

KINGSTON

Monthly Church Supper

Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

This month, chicken will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Morning Mingle

Time: 9 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Christmas Dinner

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-517-0487 or 815-895-9113

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Yarn Barn

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, Dec. 26

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 27

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Husky Howlidays

Times and dates: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

Place: Raven’s Husky Haven and Rescue, 27779 Five Points Road

Information: 815-895-2500

Sign up for a 15-minute time slot to practice reading aloud to a husky. Bring your own book or use one provided by the library. A parent/guardian must attend with their child and sign a waiver. All ages welcome; sign-up required.