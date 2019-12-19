Town Crier for Dec. 25, 2019

Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Thursday
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday; not held Dec. 25 or Jan. 1
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Evening Story Time
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 6 to 12.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep
Food Pantry
Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Dec. 26
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 26
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Studio Open Lab
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Open Closet
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Free Movie: “The Lion King”
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Friday, Dec. 27
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, theresaw@dkpl.org
Sound Studio Orientation
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Lego Club: Self-Portraits
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 28
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org
Students in grades K-5 can use Lego pieces to build a self-portrait.
350Kishwaukee
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Dec. 30
Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Dec. 30
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 2
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
KINGSTON
Monthly Church Supper
Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
This month, chicken will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Morning Mingle
Time: 9 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Christmas Dinner
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 25
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-517-0487 or 815-895-9113
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Yarn Barn
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Dec. 26
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 27
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Husky Howlidays
Times and dates: 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5
Place: Raven’s Husky Haven and Rescue, 27779 Five Points Road
Information: 815-895-2500
Sign up for a 15-minute time slot to practice reading aloud to a husky. Bring your own book or use one provided by the library. A parent/guardian must attend with their child and sign a waiver. All ages welcome; sign-up required.