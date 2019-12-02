DeKalb County area police reports for Dec. 3, 2019

DeKalb city

• Raul Cervantes, 60, of the 600 block of North 11th St., DeKalb, was charged Friday, Nov. 22, with criminal sexual assault.

• Kayla A. Colness, 31, of the 900 block of North 12th St., DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Nov. 21, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content level over 0.08%, aggravated driving under the influence with a revoked drivers license, and operating without a monitored device driving permit.

• Latosha S. Frierson, 38, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Nov. 22, with child endangerment.

• Calvin M. Johnson, 35, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, Nov. 22, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Alexsandra M. Martin, 25, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Nov. 22, with domestic battery.

• Marcell L. Milam, 44, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Nov. 22, with criminal trespass to land.

• John P. Fee, 70, of the 200 block of Home Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 23, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Ronald D. Hunter, 29, of the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 23, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Robert P. Recker, 30, of the 300 block of East Hawthorne Street, Milliken, was charged Saturday, Nov. 23, with resisting a police officer, obstructing identification and disruptive intoxication.

• Stevem J. Skaper, 32, of the 200 block of Knollwood Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Nov. 23, with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene accused of vehicle damage and aggravated battery to a police officer.

DeKalb County

• Ashley M. Schell, 27, of the 500 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 4, on a DeKalb County warrant for failing to appear in court related to disorderly conduct.

• Adam Lara, 37, of the 1200 block of Penny Lane, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 4, on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Lukkas W. Doherty, 33, of the first block of West 704th Harter Road, Maple Park, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 5, on a warrant for failure to appear in court related to possession o drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by a minor, and criminal trespass to residence.

Sycamore

• Frank S. Tenorio, 58, of DeKalb, was charged Friday, Oct. 25, with driving under the influence of drugs.