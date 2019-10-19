Hampshire blanks Dundee-Crown to end losing streak

Hampshire quarterback Jackson Milison and running back Brady Young each scored a first-half touchdown as the Whip-Purs defeated Dundee-Crown, 12-0, Friday night in their Fox Valley Conference game.

The victory ended a 24-game losing streak for Hampshire (1-7, 1-7 FVC) and was the first varsity head coaching victory for the Whips' Jake Brosman. D-C fell to 0-8, 0-8.

Milison scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Young scored from the 3 in the second quarter.

Hampshire’s defense recorded its first shutout since its 26-0 win over Woodstock in Week 9 of 2015.

“Our defense played extremely well,” said Brosman, in his second season at Hampshire. “It was a great environment. These kids worked extremely hard to get here. Overall it’s just a great, great feeling.”

Hampshire’s last victory came in the 2017 season opener, a 28-14 win over D-C.

Brosman was more thrilled for the players than himself with the win.

“In my view, it’s just getting these seniors that have worked so hard a win, that was pretty special to me,” he said. “It was Senior Night. It was something awesome. It’s nice to get that first one, but I was more excited for the kids.”