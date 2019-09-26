February 09, 2023
Sports - Will County

MVA Male Athlete of the Week, Adam Smith, Plainfield North

Football, Junior

By Shaw Local News Network
Adam Smith

Adam Smith (Shaw Local News Network)

MVA Male Athlete of the Week, Adam Smith, Plainfield North football

Herron: What do you like most about your team?

Smith: We have a bunch of talent with two D-I receivers, our line is great, and our defense has probably been the best in the conference, so all the pieces have put together a great team.

Herron: What do like most about competing for Plainfield North?

Smith: I feel like our tradition is winning, and I’m blessed to be a part of that.

Herron: What do you like most about football?

Smith: I’ve always thought it was the most fun sport to play. And everything that contributes to the game is fun.

Herron: What’s your favorite TV show?

Smith: “The Office”

Herron: What’s your favorite movie?

Smith: “The Sandlot”

Herron: What’s your favorite music and artist?

Smith: I like pop, country and rap. My favorite artist is Drake.

Herron: What do you like to do in your free time?

Smith: I like to spend it with my family and friends. I like to play video games, work out when I can and stay on top of school work.

Herron: What is your favorite class in high school?

Smith: Physics.

Herron: What do you want to do in the future?

Smith: I’m not sure yet, but I have some interest in physical therapy and athletic training.

Herron: Who’s someone that you’d like to meet?

Smith: Patrick Mahomes.

Herron: Who’s your favorite sports team and athlete?

Smith: The Bears. Michael Jordan.

Herron: What’s your favorite place that you’ve visited?

Smith: Myrtle Beach.

Herron: What’s your favorite food and place to eat?

Smith: Hamburgers, steak and mashed potatoes. Probably Chipotle.

Herron: Do you have any pets?

Smith: I have a Basset Hound named Molly.

Plainfield North PrepsHigh School Football
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois