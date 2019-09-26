MVA Male Athlete of the Week, Adam Smith, Plainfield North football
Herron: What do you like most about your team?
Smith: We have a bunch of talent with two D-I receivers, our line is great, and our defense has probably been the best in the conference, so all the pieces have put together a great team.
Herron: What do like most about competing for Plainfield North?
Smith: I feel like our tradition is winning, and I’m blessed to be a part of that.
Herron: What do you like most about football?
Smith: I’ve always thought it was the most fun sport to play. And everything that contributes to the game is fun.
Herron: What’s your favorite TV show?
Smith: “The Office”
Herron: What’s your favorite movie?
Smith: “The Sandlot”
Herron: What’s your favorite music and artist?
Smith: I like pop, country and rap. My favorite artist is Drake.
Herron: What do you like to do in your free time?
Smith: I like to spend it with my family and friends. I like to play video games, work out when I can and stay on top of school work.
Herron: What is your favorite class in high school?
Smith: Physics.
Herron: What do you want to do in the future?
Smith: I’m not sure yet, but I have some interest in physical therapy and athletic training.
Herron: Who’s someone that you’d like to meet?
Smith: Patrick Mahomes.
Herron: Who’s your favorite sports team and athlete?
Smith: The Bears. Michael Jordan.
Herron: What’s your favorite place that you’ve visited?
Smith: Myrtle Beach.
Herron: What’s your favorite food and place to eat?
Smith: Hamburgers, steak and mashed potatoes. Probably Chipotle.
Herron: Do you have any pets?
Smith: I have a Basset Hound named Molly.