MVA Male Athlete of the Week, Adam Smith, Plainfield North football

Herron: What do you like most about your team?

Smith: We have a bunch of talent with two D-I receivers, our line is great, and our defense has probably been the best in the conference, so all the pieces have put together a great team.

Herron: What do like most about competing for Plainfield North?

Smith: I feel like our tradition is winning, and I’m blessed to be a part of that.

Herron: What do you like most about football?

Smith: I’ve always thought it was the most fun sport to play. And everything that contributes to the game is fun.

Herron: What’s your favorite TV show?

Smith: “The Office”

Herron: What’s your favorite movie?

Smith: “The Sandlot”

Herron: What’s your favorite music and artist?

Smith: I like pop, country and rap. My favorite artist is Drake.

Herron: What do you like to do in your free time?

Smith: I like to spend it with my family and friends. I like to play video games, work out when I can and stay on top of school work.

Herron: What is your favorite class in high school?

Smith: Physics.

Herron: What do you want to do in the future?

Smith: I’m not sure yet, but I have some interest in physical therapy and athletic training.

Herron: Who’s someone that you’d like to meet?

Smith: Patrick Mahomes.

Herron: Who’s your favorite sports team and athlete?

Smith: The Bears. Michael Jordan.

Herron: What’s your favorite place that you’ve visited?

Smith: Myrtle Beach.

Herron: What’s your favorite food and place to eat?

Smith: Hamburgers, steak and mashed potatoes. Probably Chipotle.

Herron: Do you have any pets?

Smith: I have a Basset Hound named Molly.