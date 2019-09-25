February 15, 2024
Fenton man charged with sexually abusing a child

By Kathleen A. Schultz
MORRISON – A Fenton man already facing six felonies after investigators said he raped a 6-year-old girl now is facing two more charges of sexually abusing a child.

Investigators say Charles VonHolten twice fondled a girl between June 8, 2017, and June 8, 2018, when she would have been 7 or 8. He is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison.

On June 5, 2018, VonHolten, who turns 66 on Wednesday, was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, each of which is punishable by 6 to 60 years in prison, and sexual assault of a child, which carries 4 to 15 years.

Those assaults were committed between August and May 2017, investigators said.

VonHolten has been free in that case after posting $50,000 of his $500,000 bond on June 7, 2018; his next pretrial hearing is Wednesday, which also will be when he makes his initial appearance in the new case.

