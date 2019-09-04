Downers Grove man charged with burglary, attempted robbery at North Central College

Bond was set at $200,000 Sept. 3 for a Downers Grove man accused of stealing items from a car parked on the campus of North Central College in Naperville and attempting to rob a student.

Donald Herkel III, 36, of the 5800 block of Lomond Ave., was charged with one count of burglary to a motor vehicle – school grounds and one count of attempt aggravated robbery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 1 a.m., Sept. 3, the victim observed someone, later identified as Herkel, standing by his friend’s car with the car door open. Herkel left his position by the car, approached the victim and demanded the victim give him everything he had, the report stated.

Herkel also reportedly told the victim “I’ve got a gun. I’ll shoot you.” The victim ran away from Herkel, called campus security who in turn contacted the Naperville Police Department.

After speaking to the victim, Naperville police began a search for the offender. At about 1:31 a.m., police located Herkel near the Barnes & Noble parking lot.

He was allegedly in possession of STIG nicotine pods. Herkel reportedly stole the pods from the vehicle in the parking lot earlier that night. Herkel was taken into custody at this time.

“It is alleged after breaking into a vehicle and stealing items from within, Mr. Herkel then threatened a student with his life if he did not give him everything he had,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “School safety remains a top priority of my administration and with school now back in session students have the absolute right to feel safe not only in their classrooms but throughout their campus. While the victim in this case was unharmed, I am sure this was a very traumatic experience nonetheless.”

Herkel’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.