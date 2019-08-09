DeKalb County Police Reports for Aug. 12, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

City of DeKalb

• Jeffrey A Charrier, 40, of the 1600 block of 15th Avenue, Rockford, was charged Monday, Aug. 5, with the cruel treatment of an animal.

• Anthony Devon Cook, 22, of the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Aug. 5, with child endangerment and obstructing identification.

• Tarmaine Hawkins, 29, of the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 6, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Helen L. Moore, 26, of the 700 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 6, with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and resisting a police officer.

• Tremaine M. Eaton, 24, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 6, with theft and possession and manufacturing of marijuana.

• Kelly S. Pedersen, 43, of the 200 block of River Drive, DeKalb, was charged with criminal trespass to land and disorderly conduct.

• Kenneth S. Maxey, 23, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with criminal trespass to land, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

• Juwan D. Lenoir, 22, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with obstructing identification and was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Nicole M. Albright, 33, of the 300 block of West Roosevelt Street, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 7, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Chiquita M. Walker, 31, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 8, with battery.

• Edgar J. Flowers, 22, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 8, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Eric D. Patterson, 35, of the 12000 block of Honore Avenue, Calumet Park, was charged Thursday, Aug. 8, with criminal trespass to land.

• Cheramie L. Ricke, 39, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 8, with possession of a controlled substance and was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

• Cynthia R. Quinto, 24, of the 1200 block of Matanuska Trail, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, with driving without a license and operating uninsured and was arrested on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear in court related to criminal defacement of property and a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court related to obstruction identification.

• Fox A. Hans, 57, of the 10000 block of North McGee Street, Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Wednesday, July 31, with aggravated stalking and violating an order of protection.

• Anthony D. Cook, 22, of the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, with driving without a license and was arrested on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court regarding aggravated robbery and obstructing identification.

• Dominic Sisto, 28, of the 400 block of Bower Lane, Oswego, was charged Saturday, Aug. 3, with driving under the influence, speeding, driving on a suspended license and operating uninsured.

• Victor M. Carrera, 46, of the 1600 block of North 40th Road, Earlville, was charged Saturday, Aug. 3, with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and operating uninsured.

• Brandon T. Johnson, 35, of the 100 block of Woodland Avenue, Carpentersville, was charged Sunday, Aug. 4, with driving under the influence and improper lane use and was arrested on an Ogle County warrant for failure to appear in court regarding driving without a license.

• Arcenio A. Jimenez-Izaguirre, 33, of the 400 block of South Fourth Street, DeKalb, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license and was arrested on DeKalb County warrants for failure to appear in court regarding driving without a license.

• Kenny L. Austin, 38, of the 29000 block of Johnson Road, Kingston, was charged Sunday, Aug. 4, for violating an order of protection.

• Jessica Acevedo, 32, of the 1000 block of South Ninth Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 4, with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

• Deborah E. McCoy, 39, of the 24000 block of Malta Road, Malta, was charged Monday, Aug. 5, with driving under the influence.

• Theresa A. Hammond, 56, of the 10000 block of South Mayfield Road, Sycamore, was charged Thursday, July 8, with domestic battery.

• Anthony M. Stepina, 26, of the 4500 block of South Wenonah Street, Forrest View, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with driving on a suspended license, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with an intent to deliver, and was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court related to driving on a suspended license.

City of Sycamore

• Ozavin J. Magruder, 24, of Sycamore, was charged Tuesday, July 23, with domestic battery.

• Rebecca A. Bailey, 46, of Sycamore, was charged Wednesday, July 31, with domestic battery.

Northern Illinois University

• Jesse J. Christian, 24, of the 2100 block of High Meadow Road, Naperville, was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, with harassment by telephone.

• John F. Olson, 55, of the 1400 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Aug. 5, with criminal trespass to land.

• Kejuan L. Glass, 19, of the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrace, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 6, with theft of more than $500, obstructing identification and resisting police, and was arrested for an in-state warrant for failure to appear in court.