DeKalb County Police Reports for Aug. 8, 2019

DeKalb city

• Walter Hale, 43, of the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, July 28, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Marquis V. Lidell, 21, of the 2700 block of West Congress Parkway, Chicago, was charged Sunday, July 28, with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

• Jason R. Mclemore, 43, of the 600 block of Pitkin Street, Frisco, Texas was charged Sunday, July 28, with violating an order of protection.

• Jesus Villagomez, 24, of the 600 block of Bush Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 28, with domestic battery.

• Chiquita M. Walker, 31, of the 1000 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 28, with criminal damage to property.

• Corey K. WIlborn, 18, of the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 28, with domestic battery.

• Latrisha B. Wright, 22, of the 300 block of Linden Place, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, July 28, with domestic battery.

• Joe J. Meeks, 23, of the 900 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 29, with resisting a police officer.

• Chakuma M. Killingsworth, 19, of the 1500 block of Rogers Court, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 29, with battery.

• Lester W. Linn, 22, of the 900 block of Greenbrier Road, DeKalb, was charged Monday, July 29, with domestic battery.

• Lino Ramirez, 46, of the 500 block of East Prairie Street, Marengo, was charged Monday, July 29, with domestic battery.

• Calvin R. Hamilton, 36, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, July 30, with criminal trespass to land.

• Damian P. Obando, 37, of the 400 block of College Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, July 30, with battery with the intent to cause bodily harm.

• Melissa A. Willis, 22, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, July 30, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Benneth D. Lee, 43, of the 200 block of East Elm Street, Sycamore, was charged Tuesday, July 30, with criminal trespass to land.

• Reginald D. Watts, 28, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, July 30, with criminal trespass to land.

• Brianna J. Jackson, 20, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, July 31, with obstructing identification and driving with a suspended license.

• Guadalupe T. Martinez, 46, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, with disorderly conduct.

• Rayneisha A. Pirtle, 26, of the 600 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, with retail theft.

• Ray K. Rushing, 23, of the 400 block of Woodley Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 1, with obstructing identification and driving on a suspended license and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Willie B. Tilson, 26, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 1, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Rodrick L. Finley, 29, of the 800 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 2, with disorderly conduct.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 2, with theft.

• Quinshawn Patterson, 29, of the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, Aug. 2, with criminal trespass to land and criminal damage to property.

• Lee A. Sanders, 23, of the 900 block of South Sixth Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 2, with resisting a police officer, escape and violation of electronic monitoring, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Marcial Cruz-Hernandez, 31, of the 1300 block of State Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Gavin P. Fiedler, 23, of the 1100 block of Rushmore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Aug. 3, with battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kelola T. Dordies, 29, of the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 4, with domestic battery.

• Tysean D. Howleit, 31, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 4, with domestic battery.

• Earl S. Hudson, 39, of the 800 block of East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Montrell T. Taylor, 20, of the 4200 block of Klatt Street, Plano, was charged Saturday, Aug. 3, with forgery and theft, and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Joseph A. Vitale, 23, of the 1400 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Aug. 3, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Freddie Johnson, 62, of the 400 block of Pine Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Maurion D. Lane, 30, of the 1000 block of Lois Place, Joliet, was charged Sunday, Aug. 4, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with an invalid FOID card and possession of marijuana.

• Mark W. Stevenson, 65, of the 700 block of North 10th Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 4, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Laquan J. Walker, 31, of the 1100 block of College Street, Decatur, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 4, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.