Sheriff’s Office IDs campground victim as 54-year-old resident; probe continuing

YORKVILLE – The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead at Hideaway Lakes Campground, 8045 Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township, about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Deputies said the deceased individual is John Riefke, 54, a resident of the campground.

In a statement, deputies said they believe Riefke was struck by a vehicle while walking through the campground near his residence.

Riefke was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time and deputies said they are following up on leads.

Deputies said the Kendall County Coroner’s Office is participating in the investigation.