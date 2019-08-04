July 12, 2024
Sheriff’s Office IDs campground victim as 54-year-old resident; probe continuing

Police believe victim was struck by a motorist who left the scene

By Katie Finlon
Kendall County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Shaw Local News Network)

YORKVILLE – The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead at Hideaway Lakes Campground, 8045 Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township, about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Deputies said the deceased individual is John Riefke, 54, a resident of the campground.

In a statement, deputies said they believe Riefke was struck by a vehicle while walking through the campground near his residence.

Riefke was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time and deputies said they are following up on leads.

Deputies said the Kendall County Coroner’s Office is participating in the investigation.

