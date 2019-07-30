June 03, 2024
Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, July 31, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Disorderly conduct

Jessica M. Tintori, 35, of the 3000 block of Finley Road, Downers Grove, was charged at 5:33 p.m. July 27 with disorderly conduct with breach of peace at Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave.

Property damage

A company truck reportedly was damaged between 7 p.m. July 18 and 8:09 a.m. July 19 in the 3000 block of Finely Road.

Theft

• An unauthorized withdrawal of $4,500 from a bank account was reported at 4:14 p.m. July 24 in the 4600 block of Stanley Avenue.

• Brenda K. Atkins, 55, of the 300 block of West Murdock Street, Berrien Springs, Missouri, was charged at 6:18 p.m. July 25 with misdemeanor retail theft at T.J. Maxx, 7349 Lemont Road.

Westmont

DUI

Brian Dressel, 64, of the 1700 block of 35th Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 3:49 a.m. July 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue.

Property damage

Five hundred dollars of damage to a rear window of a car was reported July 27 in the 100 block of South Williams Street.

Theft

• Four tires and rims valued at $3,000 reportedly were stolen from a car July 26 in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• One hundred dollars reportedly was stolen between 2:45 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. July 28 in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Traffic violations

Lashaun Fowlkes, 29, of the 8100 block of Waterbury Court, Woodridge, was charged at 12:52 a.m. July 25 with driving with a suspended license in the 400 block of West Naperville Road.

