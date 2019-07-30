Police Reports: Downers Grove, Westmont, July 31, 2019

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Downers Grove

Disorderly conduct

Jessica M. Tintori, 35, of the 3000 block of Finley Road, Downers Grove, was charged at 5:33 p.m. July 27 with disorderly conduct with breach of peace at Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave.

Property damage

A company truck reportedly was damaged between 7 p.m. July 18 and 8:09 a.m. July 19 in the 3000 block of Finely Road.

Theft

• An unauthorized withdrawal of $4,500 from a bank account was reported at 4:14 p.m. July 24 in the 4600 block of Stanley Avenue.

• Brenda K. Atkins, 55, of the 300 block of West Murdock Street, Berrien Springs, Missouri, was charged at 6:18 p.m. July 25 with misdemeanor retail theft at T.J. Maxx, 7349 Lemont Road.

Westmont

DUI

Brian Dressel, 64, of the 1700 block of 35th Avenue, Westmont, was charged at 3:49 a.m. July 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use in the 600 block of North Cass Avenue.

Property damage

Five hundred dollars of damage to a rear window of a car was reported July 27 in the 100 block of South Williams Street.

Theft

• Four tires and rims valued at $3,000 reportedly were stolen from a car July 26 in the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

• One hundred dollars reportedly was stolen between 2:45 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. July 28 in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

Traffic violations

Lashaun Fowlkes, 29, of the 8100 block of Waterbury Court, Woodridge, was charged at 12:52 a.m. July 25 with driving with a suspended license in the 400 block of West Naperville Road.