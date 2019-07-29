Boys golf: Paeglow’s summer includes top 10 finishes, trip to tourney at Torrey Pines

DeKALB – From Indiana to Wheaton to Torrey Pines, Jack Paeglow had a far-flung summer that included some top-10 finishes in competitive tournaments.

The IMG Academy Junior World Championships in La Jolla, California, wasn’t one of those top-10 finishes. But it was a chance for the DeKalb senior and Illinois State commit to compete at one of the most renowned courses in the country.

“It’s gorgeous,” Paeglow said. “It’s right on the cliffs of California. You can’t beat it. You’ve got people parasailing over the course. It’s gorgeous. It’s Southern California. It pretty much sums it up.”

Paeglow shot 10-over-par for the three rounds, missing the cut. His best round was his last, shooting a two-over-74, including a 3-under 33 on the back nine.

Three of the top four finishers came from outside the U.S., and Paeglow said the international flare was another cool aspect of the tournament.

“I know I can compete with a lot of the kids there,” Paeglow said. “I learned a lot of new things going to that tournament then coming back. It was a great experience for me to be able to learn, grow and become better and better every day.”

Paeglow said he was pleased with his showing at the American Junior Golf Association Circle K Junior Championship at Otter Creek Golf Course in Columbus, Indiana. He shot 2-under for the tournament, buoyed by shooting a 3-under 69 on the final day.

“That was a big one,” Paeglow said. “There were golfers from Duke, LSU, Stanford, Texas, a lot of schools like that. I was competing with them and beating a lot of them, so I feel good about that.”

He also competed in the Illinois State Amateur earlier in July, shooting 1-under for the tournament to finish in a ninth-place tie. He was consistent throughout the tournament at Cantigny Golf Course, going 71-73-71 on the par-72 course.

“It was fun competing with a lot of the college kids and knowing I can compete at the level they’re playing at,” Paeglow said. “I still have one more year of high school, so that’s good to know.”

The summer slate for Paeglow is winding down – he still has the Illinois Open next week – as the high school season is set to start with a trip to Rockford on August 15.

Paeglow qualified for state last year, but this year said the goal was qualifying as a team – the Barbs finished fourth at the Class 3A Palatine Sectional last year, seven strokes behind the final qualifying spot.

“I think I’ve had a pretty good season so far,” Paeglow said. “I think it’s going to lead into a really good senior stretch for our high school season. I think we have a really talented team, and we just have to stay focused and see what happens. Kishwaukee is hosting sectionals, and that’s a big thing on our minds. We want to get to state and try to make a run.”