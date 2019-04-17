DeKalb County Police Reports for April 18, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Keion R. Anderson, 22, of the 600 block of Stonegate Drive, Sycamore, was arrested Saturday, April 13, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Jordyn Lynn Bergstrand, 21, of the 1500 block of Lewis Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, April 13, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Christopher Dampier, 21, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, April 16, with domestic battery, criminal trespass to land and possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana.

• Brittany C. Foley, 26, of the 100 block of Cameron Avenue, Rockford, was arrested Saturday, April 13, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Aaron M. Gaines, 29, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, April 13, with criminal trespass to land.

• Erica Garcia, 32, of the 300 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, April 13, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Deandra D. Higgs, 26, of the 2400 block of East 73rd Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, April 16, with resisting a police officer and criminal trespass to land.

• Sara M. Hillard, 31, of the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, April 15, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Rosie Holden, 29, of the 800 block of Victoria Drive, Montgomery, was charged Tuesday, April 16, with domestic battery.

• Demari A. Jones, 22, of the 6th block of Northern View Circle, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, April 16, with disorderly conduct.

• Mark A. Keska, 45, of the 1100 block of South Sixth Street, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, April 13, with domestic battery.

• Andrew R. Notbusch, 30, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, April 14, on a warrant for failing to appear in court, and changed with driving on a suspended license.

• Ricardo S. Pitts, 45, of the 1200 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, April 14, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Michael H. Recker, 60, of the 7200 block of Mink Street, Pataskala, was charged Monday, April 15, with driving under the influence.

• Mario Reyes-Sanchez, 44, of the 200 block of Cotton Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, April 14 with battery.

• Aesha M. Rhodes, 38, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, April 14, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Isiah D. Tucker, 36, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, April 13, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Larry E. Turner-Flowers, 30, of the 400 block of East Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, April 16, with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to land.

• Geoffrey R. Walls, 28, of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue, Rochelle, was arrested Tuesday, April 16, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

DeKalb County

• Derek D. Thompson, 33, of the 300 block of Orchard Lane, Braidwood, was charged Wednesday, April 17, with driving under the influence, driving in the wrong lane and operating without insurance.