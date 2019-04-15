February 12, 2024
High school sports roundup for Monday, April 15, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Crystal Lake Central boys tennis defeated Marian Central, 4-1, on Monday in Crystal Lake. With the victory, the Tigers improved to 6-1 overall. Central’s John Wallace defeated Marian Central’s Michael Dowling in the No. 1 singles match.

Central’s Aditya Khandeshi defeated Justas Venys at No. 2 singles. Austin Goze and Ian Shuman won at No. 2 doubles and Matt Bass and Joel Brickey won at No. 3 doubles.

Marian’s Max Striedl and Andrew Lydon defeated Central’s Alex Kershaw and Luke Reupert, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6, at No. 1 doubles.

GIRLS BADMINTON

McHenry 13, Elgin 5: At McHenry, the Warriors’ Kimee Stachura defeated Elgin’s Shyama Patel, 21-15, 21-17. Brianna Michalski, Lyl Mesa, Hailey Ullett, Magie Diaz, Abby Woerner and Erin Caner won singles matches. McHenry improved to 10-1.

