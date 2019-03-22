Police: Chicago man arrested in connection with Shorewood burglaries

A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly entering an elderly woman’s home and dragging through her house, as well as using another man’s Amazon Visa credit card to buy clothes and other goods.

At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Angelo Ristick, also known as Sam Mitchell, 32, of Chicago, was arrested in the 300 block of East Ohio Street in Chicago and transferred over to Shorewood police detectives.

Ristick’s last known address was an apartment in the 6300 block of West Belmont Avenue.

On March 16, Ristick allegedly burglarized homes on Helene Street and Caprice Drive in Shorewood, according to a Shorewood police news release.

Ristick allegedly entered a home in the 900 block of Caprice Drive belonging to an elderly woman, grabbed her body and dragged her through her house, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges Ristick entered the home with the intention to commit theft.

On the same day, Ristick allegedly entered a home belonging to an elderly man in the 500 block of Helene Street with the intention to commit theft.

He also allegedly used the man’s Amazon Visa credit card to fraudulently obtain clothes and other goods worth more than $300 but less than $10,000, according to the criminal complaint.

Ristick was taken to the Will County jail. His bond was set at $6 million.