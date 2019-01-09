Former 51st Illinois House District legislator facing 12-count indictment

A former Republican state representative accused of violating the state’s “revenge porn” statute was indicted on 12 felonies and is expected to surrender himself Thursday, according to a news release from Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim’s office.

In July, Nerheim was contacted by Illinois Legislative Inspector General Julie Porter regarding the possible criminal activities of Nick Sauer, who represented Illinois’ 51st House District.

This prompted an investigation by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Division and Cyber Division, the release said.

In August, Sauer resigned from the Illinois General Assembly after allegations that he uploaded nude photos of his ex-girlfriend using a fake social media account surfaced.

In her complaint, filed with Chicago police and the legislative inspector general, the woman claimed that Sauer used a fake Instagram account to lure men into “graphic” discussions about her private life.

On Wednesday, a Lake County grand jury issued a 12-count indictment for Sauer for nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images involving two separate victims. The Class 4 felony is punishable by one to three years in prison.

The state’s attorney’s office has spoken with Sauer’s attorney and expects him to surrender Thursday.