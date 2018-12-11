DUI trial delayed for Richmond-Burton High School dean

The attorney representing Richmond-Burton High School’s dean of students hopes to avoid a trial on the District 157 employee’s felony aggravated driving under the influence charge.

Patrick Elder was scheduled for a jury trial on a felony DUI charge Monday, but the matter was rescheduled for May 13, defense attorney Henry Sugden said.

The attorney hopes to successfully transition Elder into the county’s new DUI court before the trial date, he said.

In October, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court was awarded funding in the amount of $490,631 – paid throughout a four-year period – to start the program.

DUI Court, which could debut as soon as next year, will focus on high-risk, repeat felony DUI offenders.

Elder is due in court May 9.