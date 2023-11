The D155 Predators hockey team notched a 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Grove-Hersey-Wheeling Stampede, the defending combined-school state champions, on Saturday.

Goalie Christian Greenwald (Cary-Grove) made 29 saves for the Predators, while Brennan Kelly (Prairie Ridge) scored two goals. Austin Tennell (C-G) and Dominic Hooper (Crystal Lake Central) also scored goals.

Max Billimack (Central), Triston Lunzer (Central) and Dylan Poulin (Central) had assists.