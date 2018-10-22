November 30, 2023
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | Northwest HeraldBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

28-year-old pleads guilty to stealing 2 vehicles in McHenry County

By Katie Smith
David O. Harper

David O. Harper, 28 (Photo provided)

A 28-year-old man who police said stole two cars earlier this year will serve probation after taking a plea deal Monday.

David O. Harper accepted an offer from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin sentenced Harper to two years of probation, part of which he will serve in a recovery center.

McHenry and Johnsburg police arrested Harper on three separate occasions in July, according to criminal complaints filed in McHenry County court.

Harper was accused of stealing a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix on July 3 and a 2001 Nissan Maxima on July 12.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, along with claims that on July 12, he entered a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that was parked in McHenry Township, according to a complaint.

Harper, who is homeless, is required to stay at a Chicago recovery center until he finds a permanent home. He also will be subject to random drug and alcohol tests, and must pay back the victim of the theft charge.

In April, Cowlin sentenced Harper to a kind of probation reserved for first-time drug offenders, public records show.

Harper had pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance less than two weeks after his arrest. If he had completed the sentence without committing another crime, he could have sought to remove the charge from his record.

McHenry CountyMcHenry County CourthouseJohnsburgMcHenry TownshipChicago
Katie Smith

Katie Smith

Katie reported on the crime and courts beat for the Northwest Herald from 2017 through 2021. She began her career with Shaw Media in 2015 at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb, where she reported on the courts, city council, the local school board, and business.