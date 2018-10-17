Letter: League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn co-presidents urge DuPage County residents to vote

To the editor:

On behalf of the League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn, we encourage everyone to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6 or during early voting beginning Oct. 22 at locations throughout DuPage County.

Over the past few months, our league has organized candidate forums, held mock elections at the local high schools and registered a record number of voters as part of our mission to empower voters and defend democracy.

If you are not registered to vote, you can still register online until Oct. 21 at https://ova.elections.il.gov. If you are not sure if you are registered, confirm now at https://ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.aspx. If you know college students who plan to vote by mail, go to https://www.dupageco.org/Election/VoteByMail.

Earlier this month, the Illinois League launched an Illinois Voter Guide, where you can view your ballot and find information about those who are running. Visit illinoisvoterguide.org.

We are grateful to the many state and county candidates who made themselves available for our candidate forums. They make a choice to attend, and we have seen firsthand how valuable these events are to the voting public. People are able to evaluate candidates and their positions to make informed decisions.

Unfortunately, the only forum we were unable to provide for residents in our area is for the Illinois 6th Congressional District. Sean Casten committed to attend, but U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam did not reply to our letters, emails and calls on behalf of the leagues in Glen Ellyn, Wheaton, Downers Grove/Lisle/Woodridge and Naperville. The Federal Election Commission rules forbid us from hosting a candidate forum if one of the candidates is unwilling to attend.

Videos of the candidate forums are available on our website at https://www.lwvge.org/candidate-forums. We encourage everyone to view these recordings and use the Illinois Voter Guide to make your voice heard on Nov. 6.

Amy Hohulin and Michelle Peterson

Co-presidents

League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn