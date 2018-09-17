Looking for more fall fun this season?

Patch 22 The real working family-run farm in Wadsworth features pony rides, hay rides, and a petting zoo. Thousands of locally grown pumpkins are available for purchase as are decorations, straw and hay bales, refreshments and more. Admission and parking are free. Some of the attractions require a purchase. Visit Patch22.biz

Johansen Farms Johansen Farms Children's Zoo and Pumpkin Farm in Bolingbrook offers more than 25,000 pumpkins in a variety of shapes and sizes. Attractions include live animals, rides, children's activities, and more. Free parking and admission to the pumpkin patch, rides and attractions are free with admission to the zoo. Visit www.JohansenFarmsZoo.com

Didier Farms The annual Pumpkinfest at this Lincolnshire farm runs through October, and features hayrides, pony rides, camel rides, kids' activities, pig races, the Silly String Asylum and more. Purchased tickets are required for attractions. Visit www.DidierFarms.com

Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm Activities include a selfie booth, tractor pulled hayrides through the pumpkin fields, gemstone and arrowhead mining sluice, pony rides, pumpkins, Bengtsonville Kids Village, fun barn, barnyard animals and petting zoo, pumpkin chucker, haunted barn, pig races, Jimmy Cracked Corn Box, simulated milking cows, twirling Honey Pot ride, 90-foot mega fun slide, train ride and more. Visit pumpkinfarm.com

Richardson Adventure Farm Come to Spring Grove for a fall farm adventure like no other! Traipse through the World's Largest Corn Maze, this year themed for the Illinois Bicentennial. Cruise from the 700' Zip Line, or take a spin inside a giant inflatable ball. Enjoy live pig races, jumping pillows, giant slides, pedal carts, wagon rides and more. Visit www.richardsonadventurefarm.com

Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch in Hampshire offers a full petting zoo with an opportunity to pet and feed a mama pig and her piglets, llamas, goats, cows and baby chicks. In mid September, exotic animals such as giraffes and kangaroos will be making a visit. General admission ticket prices include: a half-mile train ride aboard Goebbert's Pumpkin Express, pig races, wagon rides, a haunted house, corn stalk maze, munchkin maze and a pumpkin slide. For $6, guests can take a ride on a pony or a camel. A shooting gallery for an additional $3 is an opportunity to take aim on paintball targets in the Wild West Town. Visit www.goebbertspumpkinpatch.com

Goebbert's Farm & Garden Center Great family fun that lasts for six weeks can be had at Goebbert's Fall Festival in South Barrington. Families can spend the day watching pig races, find their way out of the corn stalk maze, take a spin on the wagon ride, stroll through the Fall Harvest Market and select the perfect pumpkin or two. The market also offers tasty Apple Cider Donuts, fruit pies, fudge and harvest cookies to satisfy the hungriest appetites. Plan the family meal at the Red Barn Café which offers pulled pork sandwiches, brats, hamburgers and more. Visit www.goebbertsgardencenter.com

Selmi's Fall Pumpkin Patch & Farm Market Autumn is in full swing at Selmi's Farm in Rock Falls. On weekends, join the fun with horse drawn wagon rides, corn maze, petting farm, haunted house and for younger visitors, a Little Spook's Playhouse for $6. Wristband prices vary by the day and include attractions such as the indoor play area including the corn bin, bounce house and race track; kids corn maze and children's-themed haunted houses, and more. Grab a treat from the apple orchard. Visit www.selmi.com

The Great Pumpkin Patch The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur features more than 300 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds. Pumpkins are available both pre-picked and on the vine. Attractions include the Great Corn Maize Maze, the TGPP Express Wagon Ride, Wanda's Haunted Crib, farm animals, Rainbow O'Squash, a museum, gift shop, store and more. Visit www.The200Acres.com

Dollinger Family Farm Looking for a family getaway and embrace autumn? Look no further than Dollinger Family Pumpkin Farm in Channahon. Families can pick the perfect pumpkin, visit farm animals, pet the goats in the goat pen, discover the corn bin, discover how bees make honey in the bee barn and learn about antique farm equipment. Try to find your way through the four-acre corn maze for $4, or take a break and head over to purchase Grandma Dollinger's Homemade Fudge in the gift shop. Weekend activities for a small fee include a hayride around the farm, miniature train ride and face painting. The Native American exhibit is open on Sundays only. Visit www.dollingerfarms.com

Heaps Giant Pumpkin Farm You and your family will be sure to find the best pumpkin ever in the 25-acre pumpkin patch at Heaps Giant Pumpkin Farm in Minooka. Visit the goats, alpacas, sheep, donkey, calf, pigs and a miniature horse. Enjoy the hayride to the pumpkin patch, but if you’re looking for a fun evening be sure to take a moonlight hayride. Discover your inner explorer as you try to find your way through the interactive corn maze, complete with a map to be used to find checkpoints throughout the winding and twisting trails of the maze. Visit www.heapsgiantpumpkinfarm.com