DeKalb County Police reports for June 21, 2018

DeKalb Police Department

Darrell L. Johnson, 27, of the 1500 block of North Lorel Avenue, Chicago, was charged Saturday, June 16, with battery.

Christopher M. Laboy, 19, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 16, with possession of marijuana.

Alexcie Q. Anderson, 21, of the 2300 block of Eve Circle West, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 16, with possession of marijuana.

Jeremy T. Savarese, 30, of the 200 block of East Front Street, Bloomington, was charged Sunday, June 17, with defacing public property.

Dellier M. Dixon, 19, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, June 17, with resisting a peace officer.

DeKalb County

Tad M. French, 39, of the 300 block of West Sycamore Street, Millington, was charged Friday, June 15, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Darrien S. Brown, 20, of the 7300 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, June 15, with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

Brian C. Alder, 24, of the 220 block of East Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 16, with driving under the influence.

David L. Kirkby, 65, of the 30900 block of Oak Street, Genoa, was charged Sunday, June 17, with domestic battery.

Javon D. Dunmars, 23, of the 11000 block of Morgan Street, Chicago, was arrested Monday, June 18, on a warrant for charges of unlawful use of a debit or credit card.

Wayne C. Hansen, 60, of the 2500 block of Lilac Lane, Sycamore, was charged Tuesday, June 19, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lacola Williams, 19, of the 200 block of East 136 Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, June 19, with obstructing a peace officer.

Sycamore Police Department

Gregory M. Small, 27, of Chicago was charged Sunday, June 17, with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Genoa police

Keith Marshall, 58, of Genoa was charged Thursday, June 14 with domestic battery.