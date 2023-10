MORRISON – A 64-year-old Fenton man is charged with six felonies after investigators said he raped a 6-year-old girl.

Charles VonHolten was arrested Thursday and freed after posting $50,000 of his $500,000 bond.

According to investigators, VonHolten committed the assaults between August and May.

He is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, each of which carries a sentence of 6 to 60 years, and sexual assault of a child, each of which carries 4 to 15 years.