High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 26, 2018

Huntley pushed across two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held on for a 12-11 Fox Valley Conference baseball win against Cary-Grove on Thursday in Cary.

Kyle Maurer hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth for the Red Raiders (14-4, 6-3 FVC), and Hunter Rumachik had a bases-loaded walk to drive in the second run. C-G got a run back in the bottom half on a Billy Blank sacrifice fly before Davis Pasco struck out Quinn Priester to end the game.

Pasco threw the last 3 1/3 innings for Huntley and allowed a run on two hits. Jordan Goldstein was 4 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and four runs. Michael Talesky had two RBIs and two runs.

For C-G (12-5-1, 7-5), Kyle Ives was 3 for 6 with three RBIs, Matt Breig had a home run and two RBIs, and Blank drove in two.

Jacobs 6, Crystal Lake South 3: At Crystal Lake, Liam Oreskovich went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles in an FVC win. Dan Murray hit a two-run homer for Jacobs (9-5-1, 7-2). Anthony Wilson went five innings for the win, giving up an unearned run on five hits, striking out five.

Blake Kuffel was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Gators (6-9-1, 3-7), and Noah Tyrrell added a double.

Prairie Ridge 14, Dundee-Crown 3 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Scott Stetz was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Wolves in an FVC win. Brennan Kelly had a pinch-hit, two-run single for Prairie Ridge (13-9, 10-5). Dominic Listi, Ben Harris and Hunter Morlock each went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Braden Burza picked up the win, giving up three unearned runs over four innings with four strikeouts. Erik Hedmark had an RBI for D-C (4-13, 2-8).

Marengo 4, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, Nick Wascher allowed an earned run on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings for the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference victory. Jake LaSota went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for Marengo (5-9, 3-5), Derek Peters was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Aiden Smith was 2 for 4.

Richmond-Burton 6, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Jake Rosing scattered four hits in five innings and struck out five as the Rockets shut out the Blue Streaks in KRC action. Rosing also had a triple and drove in two for R-B (10-9, 7-3). Clayton Jarocki and Luke Uhwat both had an RBI. Tyler Peake and Jacob Waryck both had a double for Woodstock (2-12, 1-7).

Burlington Central 10, Woodstock North 7: At Burlington, Jacob Laha smashed a grand slam for the Thunder in a KRC loss. Felipe De Avila was 3 for 4 and drove in one, Brayden Klesch was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Kyle Knauss had a double and two runs for North (6-10-1, 4-5).

SOFTBALL

Crystal Lake South 9, McHenry 2: At Crystal Lake, Emily Sulikowski was 3 for 4 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs for the Gators in an FVC win. Brooke Kuffel was 3 for 3 with three runs for South (11-3, 4-2 FVC), and Christina Toniolo had two RBIs. Brooke Kuffel had two doubles.

Lauren Schoen had a triple and picked up the win, giving up an earned run on five hits in seven innings. She struck out four and walked one. For McHenry (1-9, 0-7), Tiffany Kirk drove in a run and Lexi Larson added a double.

Cary-Grove 17, Prairie Ridge 5 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Lindsey Norberg was 4 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs as the Trojans collected 20 hits in an FVC win. Jill Deering finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Frankie Cruz was 3 for 3 with a homer, double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored for C-G (10-4, 4-3 FVC).

Alina Krembuszewski and Emma Hill each had two hits and two RBIs. Hill earned the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits in five innings. Kylie Leverenz was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and two runs scored for the Wolves (5-6, 3-4), and Ashleigh Dierking knocked in two.

Huntley 8, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Autumn Kasal smacked a grand slam to lead the Raiders to an FVC win. Tiffany Giese was 3 for 4 with a triple and two steals for Huntley (14-3, 5-0 FVC), and Grace Kutz was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Giese (12-1) gave up an earned run on six hits in four innings with two strikeouts for the win, and Briana Bower struck out eight over the final three innings.

Jenna Ward was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers (6-8, 1-5), and Ellie Berg had an RBI.

Dundee-Crown 3, Hampshire 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the lead for good in the FVC win. Claire Weeks (2 for 4) and Deanna Origer (2 for 3) each had run-scoring hits in the fifth for D-C (9-8, 5-2). Origer and Hannah Gestrich each had a triple.

Sydney Ruggles was 2 for 3 with an RBI and tossed all seven innings for D-C. She allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Miki Snider was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Whip-Purs (6-7, 3-4), and Sarah Bowen added a double and an RBI.

Marengo 17-12, Harvard 0-2: At Harvard, the Indians swept a KRC doubleheader. Lauren Aubry hit a home run with four RBIs for Marengo (12-2, 5-0) in Game 1, and Hannah Ritter, Grace Houghton and Haley Minogue each had two RBIs. Anna Walsweer was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, and Mikayla Wzientek added three RBIs.

Minogue pitched five shutout innings on two hits in the Game 1 win, and then went six innings in a complete-game win in Game 2. She gave up one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and a walk.

In Game 2, Houghton had a home and three RBIs, Aubry went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, Riley Connell was 4 for 4 with two doubles and two runs, Ritter was 2 for 2 with two doubles and an RBI, and Susie Nawrot drove in two.

Arely Renteria went 2 for 2 with two doubles and a run for Harvard (2-6, 0-5), and Montana Brincks drove in one.

Burlington Central 13, Woodstock 1 (6 inn.): At Woodstock, the Rockets scored eight runs in the top of the sixth en route to a KRC win. Katie Walsh had a double and an RBI for the Blue Streaks (2-6, 0-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

Crystal Lake South 1, Crystal Lake Central 0 (OT): At Crystal Lake, Taylor Bittenbender scored three minutes into overtime to give the Gators (8-5, 4-1 FVC) an FVC win over the Tigers (10-4-1, 4-2). Marissa Fetters made eight saves for South.

Dundee-Crown 2, McHenry 0: At Carpentersville, Braylin Mensik opened the scoring for the Chargers (7-8, 3-3) in an FVC victory. Katelyn Skibinski scored to start the second half, and Rylee Quillen and Irene Martin added assists. D-C's Diana Santillan made five saves.

Richmond-Burton 4, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Victoria Rockwell had two goals in a KRC victory for the Rockets (5-6, 5-4). Lily Maclean had three assists for R-B, while Darci Retherford and Taylor Webb added goals. Lindsy Restis made three saves in the win.

Cary-Grove 2, Jacobs 1: At Jacobs, Kelly Stayart scored a goal in each half for the Trojans in an FVC win. Kailyn Sheehan added an assist for C-G (6-2-2, 5-1).

Huntley 7, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, Alyssa Xanos erupted for five goals in the Red Raiders' FVC win. Also scoring for Huntley (6-6-1, 1-4 FVC) were Brenna Keegan and Alyssa Costantino. Yetzemany Solis had two assists, and Costantino and Keegan both had one.

BOYS TENNIS

Dundee-Crown 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Carpentersville, the Chargers won three of four doubles matches in an FVC win. Jack Nelson and Chase Nelson won at No. 1 doubles, J.T. Butcher and Jonah Koehlert won at No. 2 doubles, and Zach Grabowski and Matt Krispin won at No. 4 doubles. The Chargers also picked up a win from Sneh Shah at No. 2 singles.

John Wallace won at No. 1 singles for Central (6-5, 2-4), Kolbe Wallin won at No. 3 singles, and Alex Kershaw and Jared Otlewis won at No. 4 doubles.

Huntley 7, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Raiders stayed unbeaten with a sweep against the Warriors in FVC action. Saarav Desai (No. 1 singles), Justin Schee (No. 2) and Thomas Patel (No. 3) all won, 6-0, 6-0, for Huntley (8-0, 5-0).

Winning at doubles for the Raiders were Jack Soderwall and Julian Collins (No. 1), Jack Adams and Brady Michel (No. 2), Ben Saiz and Abhilash Parath (No. 3), and Drake Southwell and Andrew Burkey (No. 4).

Crystal Lake South 4, Hampshire 3: At Crystal Lake, the Gators swept all three singles matches in an FVC victory. Dan Minogue and Trevor O'Connor added a, 6-4, 7-5, win at No. 1 doubles for South (4-3, 3-3). Winning at singles were Will Sudbrook (No. 1), Alex Freeman (No. 2) and Sam Palmer (No. 3).

Hampshire's wins at doubles came from Blake Snider and Abe Hougland (No. 2), Ben Steuber and Chad Sia (No. 3) and Daniel Hawkey and Josh Milan (No. 4).

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

R-B Rocket Relays: McHenry's Brian Keyes threw his career-best discus (194 feet, 1 inch) and also won the shot put. Maki Mohr won the boys high jump (6-7), and Jenna Pauly won the girls high jump (5-7), also with their personal bests.

Mohr also won the long jump for the Warriors, who won the boys portion of the meet with 98 points. Hampshire was second with 83 1/2, R-B was third at 80. McHenry’s girls won with 108 points, and McHenry also won the combined title with 206 points.

Marengo girls had double winners with Bailey Bertrand (shot put at 37-8 and discus at 120-0) and Lillie Simons (long jump at 15-8 1/2 and triple jump at 34-2 1/2).

BOYS WATER POLO

McHenry 10, Lake Forest 5: At Lake Forest, Riley Hedberg led the Warriors (14-4) with three goals, while Jonah Smith, Luke Rose and Tyler Hemphill both had two. Nathan Murrin made 17 saves in the win.