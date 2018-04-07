Prep roundup: Crystal Lake Central’s Bolanowski nets hat trick in PepsiCo Showdown win

Crystal Lake Central freshman Emma Bolanowski scored all three goals for the Tigers to open the PepsiCo Showdown with a 3-0 win against Herscher on Saturday in Schaumburg.

Nora Ryan earned the shutout for Central and also had an assist. Madie Rokos and Kiara Widdowson also had assists for the Tigers (4-1-1).

Jacobs 2, Morton 1 (PKs): At the PepsiCo Showdown in Schaumburg, Jacobs junior Cassie Kowalski scored with two minutes left in regulation to tie the Mustangs and send the game to penalty kicks.

Jacobs (3-2-2) won, 3-0, in penalty kicks, with Nikki Datka, Kowalski and Maddie Belo all scoring. Tori Adams had an assist.

Crystal Lake South 5, Willowbrook 2: At the PepsiCo Showdown in Schaumburg, Cameron Sengstock scored twice and Emily Chudik scored her first career varsity goal for the Gators (2-3).

Glenbard East 3, Dundee-Crown 0: At the PepsiCo Showdown in Schaumburg, the Chargers (4-4) lost to the Rams. Diana Santillan made six saves for D-C.

Hampshire Invitational: At Hampshire, the host Whip-Purs (3-7) earned wins over Marengo, 3-0, and Harvest Christian, 2-0. Larkin defeated Marengo, 8-0.

Marian Central 4, Elkhorn (Wisconsin) 0: At the Canlan Sportsplex in Barrington, Alyssa Sutherland scored twice for the Hurricanes (4-3). Ellie Fortin and Hannah Villont also scored.

BASEBALL

Prairie Ridge 10, Hampshire 0 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Nick Sargeant smacked two doubles and drove in four runs in a Fox Valley Conference victory for the Wolves (7-5, 2-1 FVC).

Joe Hansen allowed two hits in four innings with four strikeouts and a walk for the win. Alex Powers was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Wolves, and Ben Harris went 3 for 3 with two doubles and drove in one. Scott Stetz was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

For Hampshire (7-3, 0-2), Matt Jachec and Ben Corcelles each had a hit.

SOFTBALL

Marengo 16, Boylan 4 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Lauren Aubry went 4 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored as the Indians (4-1) collected 19 hits in the win.

Hannah Ritter was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs, Grace Houghton had a double and four RBIs, and Anna Walsweer was 4 for 4 with a solo homer and four runs scored. Susie Nawrot finished with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs, and Riley Connell and Mikayla Wzientek each went 2 for 3 with two runs.

Connell tossed three innings, allowing a run with four strikeouts and a walk.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Al Bohrer Invitational: At Cary, Belvidere North edged Cary-Grove for first place with 131 points. C-G was second with 128 points, followed by Marengo (103), Richmond-Burton (85) and Johnsburg (33).

C-G's Andrew Stokes won the shot put with a throw of 58 feet, 3 1/2 inches, and teammate Jason Petko was first in discus (156-2). Also for C-G, Maxum Caesar was first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:05.60.

Marengo's Finn Schirmer took first in three events: the 100 (10.70), the 200 (22.10), and 110 hurdles (14.50). Jadon Kozin was first in the 400 (51.80) and Aaron Shepard was first in the high jump (6-2). Marengo's 4x400 relay of Blaine Borhart, Kozin, Alex Leonard and Schirmer finished first in 3:36.20. Borhart placed first in the 300 hurdles (43.20).

R-B's Reed Marshall was first in the triple jump (43-10) and second in the long jump (19-0). The Rockets' 4x100 relay of Jack Langlois, Joe Tasker, Merrick Robinson and Michael Kaufman took first with a time of 45.50.

Johnsburg's Tim Bertulis was first in the 3,200 (10:12.20), and Matt Tobin was first in the pole vault (11-0).

BOYS TENNIS

Triad Tournament: At Troy, Jacobs went 2-1, opening the season with wins over Highland, 5-0, and Rock Island Alleman, 4-1. The Eagles lost to Triad, 3-2.

Kerwin Chong (No. 1 singles) and Patrick Burton (No. 2 singles) each went 3-0 for Jacobs. Christopher Kastritis and Benjamin Cannon went 2-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Alex Luy and Brandon Dinh went 2-1 at No. 3 doubles.

BOYS WATER POLO

Lake Forest Quad: At Lake Forest, McHenry went 3-0 with wins over Lane Tech, 13-5, St. Viator, 10-5, and Lake Forest, 11-8. Riley Hedberg led McHenry with 13 goals, followed by Jonah Smith (7), Tyler Hemphill (6) and Jacob Druml (2).

Luke Rose, Megan Frost, Braeden Bromley and Kyle Hemphill each had a goal for the Warriors, and Nathan Murrin made 29 saves.