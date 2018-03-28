2 Streator children’s murders remain unsolved

The Dalton Mesarchik murder remains unsolved for a 15th year.

His mother Michelle Mesarchik posted on the state's cold case Facebook page it's a day she dreads.

"We still cry out for justice in this senseless crime on a 7-year-old child," she said. "I never would've thought that we would still be waiting this many years later. Someone knows something and always has. How can they live with themselves? How can they sleep at night knowing that they have the information that could bring justice to my child?"

The 7-year-old Streator boy was last reported seen the evening of March 26, 2003, waiting in the enclosed front porch of his home, 407 W. Morrell St., for a van to take him to a Bible class. The church van never arrived.

The next morning a Streator fisherman, who knew the boy, said he found Dalton’s body in the Vermilion River, just south of Streator in Livingston County. The murder weapon, a Benchtop Pro three-pound hammer, was found shortly after the murder.

Streator police, state police and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigated, but have been stymied in making an arrest. One year after the murder, state police moved into the National Guard Armory in Streator, making a full-court press to catch the murderer. They left in three months without an arrest.

Anyone with information should call state police in Pontiac at 815-844-1500, ext. 2321 or via email at: daltonm@isp.state.il.us.

Michelle Mesarchik is encouraging people to like the "R.I.P. Dalton Alexander Mesarchik" Facebook page and keep his name remembered in the public.

"The reward of $50,000 is still there for information leading to an arrest," she wrote. "Please keep praying that someone will come forward with the information needed or that someone confesses to this crime."

Standard mail can be sent to:

Illinois State Police, Zone 5 Investigations

ATTN: Mesarchik Case Agent

800 S. Old Airport Road

Pontiac, IL 61764

Other Streator child murder remains unsolved

The fire that killed a 3-year-old Streator girl early Aug. 5, 2012, also remains unsolved.

Saranadee G. Green-Libby died in the fire at 1105 Sansom St. Firefighters located Libby in her bedroom. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Police officials have said the fire is being investigated as an arson, but did not appear related to the series of suspicious fires in the city during those previous 18 months before the fatal fire. Anyone with information related to the fire can call the Streator police department at 815-672-3111 and ask for Investigations.