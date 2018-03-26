High school football: Richmond-Burton set to hire former McHenry football coach Mike Noll

Richmond-Burton is bringing in one of the most successful coaches in McHenry County history to run its football program.

Mike Noll, whose teams are 224-71 over 28 seasons between McHenry and Glenbrook South, has accepted the position, pending District 157 school board approval at its April 18 meeting, according to R-B principal Pat Enright.

“The hiring process for the head football coach occurred over several weeks and included administration and multiple staff members,” Enright said in an email. “At the end of the process, we are excited to announce that Mr. Mike Noll was extended an offer to be the next head football coach at Richmond-Burton, pending board approval.”

Noll took over McHenry’s program in 1988 at the age of 25 and proceeded to take the Warriors to the playoffs all 16 years he was their coach. They won 14 Fox Valley Conference titles in his tenure.

Noll left McHenry for Glenbrook South after the 2003 season and took Glenbrook South to the playoffs 10 times in his 12 years there. He resigned as coach after the 2015 season and is retired as a teacher.