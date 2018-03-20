Bargain Hunters

Whether you want new merchandise or vintage, flea markets in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin offer deals, most year-round.

Here are 10 to fill your calendar!

Grayslake Flea Market Lake County fairgrounds 1060 E. Peterson Road, Route 45 and Peterson

Held the second weekend of every month – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $7, free for ages 12 and under. Parking is free. www.zurkopromotions.com

Markets are held indoors during the winter and indoors and outdoors, other seasons. Some 200 vendors can be accommodated indoors and 150 outdoors, depending on weather. Grayslake, “is not a flea market; it’s an antique, collectible and vintage market,” says spokesman Eileen Potasnik. Vendors sell vintage and repurposed items, glassware, small furniture, artwork and jewelry. “Everybody has something different they are looking for.” The market has been in its current location for nine years and 10 years at a previous place. Food is sold. A late-night show, from 3 p.m. to midnight, will be held in May that will include a car show.

Wolff's 1775 N. Rand Road, Palatine

Open year-round indoors, Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $1.50 cents for senior citizens and children ages 6 to 12, free for under 6. www.wolffs.com

The 300 dealers sell antiques, collectibles, new merchandise, household items, home décor, furniture, books, jewelry, and, “a little bit of everything,” says Sharon Wolff, one of the owners of the 26-year-old family business. Customers come, “because they can get value for their money.” Special events include a visit with the Easter Bunny on March 24, and back-to-school, Halloween and Christmas activities.

A second, indoor, location at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont, operates 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, April through October, and features 700 dealers. Admission is $2, and parking is free.

Scout Flea Market, Kendall County Will be held in two locations in 2018

True North antique store 539 Bedford Road, Morris 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 28, July 28 and Sept. 29

Eaton Preserve 135th Street and Route 59, Plainfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9.

Admission costs $3, free for children, on June 9; free on the other three dates. Parking is free. The June 9 event also includes kids activities, a kite show, and food truck. http://scoutfleamarket.blogspot.com/

“We’re taking the show on the road,’ says Stacey Olson, one of the Scout promoters. In its fourth year, Scout hand-selects 50 vendors that sell items such as antiques, vintage items, furnishings, salvage and a smattering of hand-made items. Food and kids activities are featured at all four events. Affordable prices and some of the best vendors are two reasons customers come, Olson says.

Kane County Flea Market Kane County Fairgrounds 525 Randall Road, St. Charles

Held the first Sunday and preceding Saturday of each month from March 3 and 4 to Dec. 1 and 2, except in April, which be held the 7th and 8th because of Easter. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Admission is $5, free for children when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free www.kanecountyfleamarket.com

Held for 50 years as of July, Kane County was named one of the 10 best flea markets in the world by Jet Setter Magazine. Items are sold indoors, outdoors and under sheds by 600 to 800 vendors, and include jewelry, furniture, books, baskets, soap, vintage clothing, holiday decorations, fruits, vegetables and antiques. ”Whatever has been made, you can find it here,” says spokesman Laurie Robinson. The market is a good way to spend good family time, she says, adding that it has been a traditional destination for some families for years. Food is available for sale.

Sunday at Sandwich 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

Open May to October except September, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays Admission is $5, free for military and children age 13 and under. Parking is free. www.sundayatsandwichantiques.com

“Who doesn’t like a good flea market?” asks spokesman Marilyn Little. The Sandwich fair grounds where the market is held has 150-year-old oak trees under which customers have picnics after shopping. Some 110 to 125 dealers sells items that include antiques; collectibles; sliding doors and work parts repurposed such as to coffee tables; and handmade arts and crafts. The market is in its sixth year and sellers are in three buildings and outdoors. At the first show, May 13, on Mother’s Day, free flowers will be given to mothers. Pumpkins are sold in October and scarecrows displayed. Two ATMs are on site. Musicians perform at markets. Sandwich itself is just two minutes away and has plenty of shops and great restaurants, she adds. The market is held rain or shine.

7-Mile Fair 2720 7-Mile Road Caledonia, Wis.

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday Admission is $2 for age 12 and over, $1 for seniors, and free for children 11 and under with paid admission. Parking is free www.7milefair.com

Just 30 miles north of the Illinois border, hundreds of vendors sell items such as produce; home, garden and hobby items; children’s games; electronics; antiques; collectibles; and honey. The market sells ethnic and tradition concession food. It offers a game room, train and pony rides. An indoor market is open year-round, an outdoor market in the summer. The 7-Mile Fair has been open since 1961.

Vintage Garage Chicago 5051 N. Broadway, Chicago

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Sunday from April to October. Admission is $5. Parking on the street. Using Spot Hero is recommended www.vintagegaragechicago.com

“Our customers are really loyal and they come to this parking garage full of vintage because it's FULL of interesting things no one else has, says spokesman Melissa Sands. This once a month event becomes both meeting place and social event, she adds, as many patrons return with friends time after time. Each month offers vintage clothes, vinyl, Midcentury Modern furniture, vintage kitchen, bar ware, and more.

I-80 Flea Market South of the I-80 Expressway, outside between Oak Park and Harlem avenues in Tinley Park

Open every Sunday from April to November, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $2, $1 for seniors and free for children age 11 and under. https://www.i80fleamarket.com/ Parking is free.

The I-80 Flea Market is an outside market open every Sunday around April through November, rain or shine. You will find a huge selection of antiques & collectibles, arts, crafts, clothes, furniture, plants and more. The indoor kitchen is open during the market and all Swap Meets, offering an assortment of drinks, breakfast meals, sandwiches and ice cream. A special bike event will be offered in September, where vendors can buy, sell, trade bicycles, parts and memorabilia. Visit website for details.