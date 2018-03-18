February 12, 2024
High school boys water polo: McHenry places 5th at Schaumburg Invite

McHenry’s boys water polo team finished fifth at the Schaumburg Invitational on Saturday, getting nine goals apiece from Jonah Smith and Riley Hedberg.

McHenry defeated Schaumburg, 11-7, in the fifth-place game. The Warriors, who defeated Hoffman Estates on Friday to begin the tournament, opened Saturday with a 10-7 loss to Chicago St. Rita and tied Lincoln-Way West, 10-10. Nathan Murrin had 47 combined saves for McHenry on Saturday.

Tyler Hemphill scored eight goals, and Kyle Hemphill and Megan Frost each had one Saturday.

