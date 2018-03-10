High school boys water polo: McHenry finishes 2-2 at Palatine Tournament

McHenry’s boys water polo team finished the season-opening Palatine Tournament with a 2-2 record, going 2-1 Saturday after a loss Friday.

The Warriors lost to Chicago Curie on Friday, 11-6, and started Saturday with a 13-3 loss to New Trier before bouncing back with an 8-4 victory over Homewood-Flossmoor and a 13-9 victory over Palatine.

Top goal scorers for McHenry in the tournament were Riley Hedberg with 11 and Tyler Hemphill with six. Other goal scorers were Jonah Smith with four, Luke Rose with three, Jacob Druml with two, Braeden Bromley with two and Kyle Hemphill and Megan Frost with one apiece.

Nathan Murrin made 28 saves in the tournament.