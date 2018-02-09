Vice President Mike Pence honors Cary Olympian Michael Glasder in letter to mayor

Vice President Mike Pence took notice of Olympic ski jumper Mike Glasder and the village of Cary.

Pence sent a letter to Cary Mayor Mark Kownick last week honoring Glasder, who grew up in Cary and trained at Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove.

Glasder, 28, is a first-time Olympian and was one of three Norge-based ski jumpers to qualify for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Norge jumpers Kevin Bickner, 21, formerly of Wauconda, and Casey Larson, 19, of Barrington, also are representing Team USA at the Olympics.

Pence sent a letter addressed to Kownick and the village of Cary dated Feb. 2.

"On behalf of the American people, I want you to know how proud we are of your community for representing America on the world stage," the letter read. "Please know that I will be rooting for Michael and rallying behind Team U.S.A. as they compete in the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang."

Pence noted that members of Team USA “represent the strength of our Nation,” and that he joins “Americans everywhere in applauding these athletes.”

Pence attended the Olympic opening ceremony Friday.

All three Norge ski jumpers advanced through the normal hill qualifying round Thursday. The normal hill final is scheduled for 6:35 a.m. Saturday on NBCSN.