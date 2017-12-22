Morris police find alleged gunman

MORRIS – At about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, the Morris Police were called to the parking lot of Soaps Laundromat, 304 E. High St., regarding a possible man with a gun.

The victim reported he was leaving the laundromat in his vehicle when he heard a voice coming from the back seat. He turned around and saw a man pointing a gun at him and demanding the victim drive.

“It was confirmed that it was a gun on the video,” Morris Police Chief John Severson said. “We are questioning persons of interest and following up on leads.”

The victim stopped in the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post and exited his vehicle. The suspect ran from the scene. The incident was captured on surveillance video from the VFW.

At about 4 p.m., Morris Police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Pena of Morris. He was charged with obstructing a peace officer and aggravated assault. He was transferred to the Grundy County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000. The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for further charges. The gun also was recovered.