The Butcher Shop is back

A recession closed it, but a local trio has brought it back: The Butcher Shop is open for business again.

If you’re not familiar with that name, then you probably weren’t around when the retail arm of meat distributor Rock River Provision was open. A deepening recession cut into the business’ bottom line back in 2009, when then-owner David Hoffman was forced to close the family business after more than 50 years, but a local cattle farmer thought the time was right to bring a butcher shop back to the area.

Owner Dale Pfundstein, 65, along with co-owners and husband and wife Pattie and Kent Farley of Chadwick opened The Butcher Shop on Nov. 17 at 3309 W. Rock Falls Road.

The shop sells locally sourced fresh meat – some of it from Pfundstein’s farm – both in smaller quantities and in bulk, as well as chicken, pork, deli meat, cheese, rubs and spices, frozen soups, and more.

The partnership between Pfundstein and the Farleys came about after Dale and Kent, who had been a livestock nutritionist for 20 years and grew up on a farm, talked about the need to bring a local butcher shop back to the area.

Pfundstein, a Sterling cattle farmer, said that before the shop reopened, it wasn’t easy to find quarters, halves or bundles locally, but with the Butcher Shop back in business – and in a familiar location – customers won’t have to go far to find fresh, local meat.

For now, Pfundstein is splitting his time between the farm and the shop, but he said he’s looking to transition more into the meat business and have his son Cliff gradually take over the family farm operations.

He said the transition from the farm market to the meat market has been a smooth one so far, as he’s used to dealing with the rules and regulations behind bringing his farm goods to the table.

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It can be reached at 815-632-3931 or at thebutchershopsrf@gmail.com, or find “The Butcher Shop LLC” on Facebook.