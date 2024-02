Crystal Lake South goalkeeper Garrett Braden made 19 saves in a 3-0 shutout victory over New Trier Gray on Thursday in Wilmette.

Nick Losch and Harrison Hinz scored goals in the second period for the Gators. Midas Bacidore scored in the third period.

Hinz also had an assist. Michael Helm, Vince Puccini and Daniel LaRue all recorded assists.