Women’s College Volleyball: McHenry County College goes 0-4 at Kirkwood Invitational

The McHenry County College women’s volleyball team lost matches to Johnson County Community College (Overland Park, Kansas) and Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) on Saturday to finish 0-4 this weekend at the Kirkwood Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Scots (10-6) lost to Johnson County, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-10, and Kirkwood, 25-20, 28-26, 25-15. Jacobs graduate Katie Mahoney had 21 kills against Johnson County, and Payton Traff had 42 assists and 15 digs.

Traff had 35 assists against Kirkwood, and Mackenzie Malone added 21 digs.

On Friday, the Scots lost to Parkland College, 25-11, 25-22, 25-22, and Central Community College of Grand Island, Nebraska, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15. Mahoney had eight kills and eight digs against Parkland, and Kyla Fitzsimmons (Jacobs) added 10 kills and 13 digs against Central.