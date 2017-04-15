Boys Water Polo: McHenry finishes 1-2 at tournament

The McHenry boys water polo team went 1-2 at the Barrington Round Robin Tournament on Saturday, dropping their opening match to Libertyville, 16-8, and splitting the final two in Barrington. The Warriors beat Maine West, 17-14, in their second game, and fell to Barrington, 23-13.

Mike Matusek scored 13 of McHenry’s 17 goals against Maine West and finished with 19 total. Johan Smith scored seven goals, Riley Hedberg had six, Tyler Hemphill had three, Braeden Bromley had two, and Jacob Druml had one. Adam Starus made 35 saves in goal.