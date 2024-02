Michael Matusek scored nine goals to lead McHenry to a 24-9 win over Riverside-Brookfield on Monday at McHenry.

Jonah Smith (six), Riley Hedberg (five) and Tyler Hemphill (two) scored multiple goals for the Warriors, while Luke Rose and Braeden Bromley added one apiece. Hemphill also had 11 steals, and Adam Starus made 12 saves for McHenry (10-5).