Timeline of Motorola campus in Harvard

1997: Motorola builds $100 million corporate campus in Harvard.

2003: In March, Motorola closes the plant. In July, a developer agrees to buy the property with plans to turn the vacant building into an indoor water park.

2004: In August, the water park deal falls apart.

2008: Florida-based Optima International buys the property for $16.75 million.

2010: Trucking company Navistar considered relocating its center of operations to the campus.

2014: According to the McHenry County treasurer’s office, Optima International fails to pay its tax bill and owes more than $329,000 in property taxes. The electricity on the property is turned off in the spring. In May, ComEd sues the owners of the corporate campus, alleging Optima Ventures had accumulated $545,816 in unpaid electric bills as of April. A private equity group in Chicago, secures a tax lien on the property in fall 2014.

2016: An unnamed bidder buys the former Motorola campus for $9.3 million in an online auction house by Ten-X.com in April.

2017: In March, a smartphone maker prepares to begin manufacturing at the long-vacant campus. Property owner Edward Harvard Holdings LLC asks the Harvard-Woodstock enterprise zone for economic incentives for the $32 million project.