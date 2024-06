Nick Losch had a goal and two assists Wednesday at The Edge in Bensenville to help Crystal Lake South’s hockey team defeat Notre Dame, 5-1, and advance to the championship game of the AHAI White Varsity state tournament.

The Gators will face Loyola at 6:40 p.m. Friday at The Edge.

Michael Helm and Eric Helm each had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Saputa and Evan Jewson each scored a goal for South. Josh Albrecht made 24 saves to earn the win.