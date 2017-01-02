Letter: Global warming – why I mow my grass in December

To the Editor:

I just finished mowing my front lawn on Dec. 3.

Each year I have been mowing later in the fall. It's supposed to snow tomorrow. Maybe that will stop the grass from growing until spring. Yesterday, I saw landscapers out mowing their client's grass.

Leaves fall because of lessening sunlight and grass stops growing when the temperature drops.

In the 1980s, I finished mowing before many leaves had fallen. A decade later, I mowed leaves and grass. Now all the leaves are down, most raked up, and I am hopefully finished mowing for 2016.

For those who haven't guessed, it's called Global Warming. Oh yes, the Rockefeller Foundation just filed suit against Exxon for hiding the truth about their contributing to the Greenhouse Effect and Global Warming.

Chuck Johnson, Morris