High School Football: Prairie Ridge wins 6A state championship

By Joe Stevenson
Prairie Ridge's Sampson Evans runs down the sideline for a first down in the second quarter against Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 6A State Football final Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016.

H. Rick Bamman - hbamman@shawmedia.com Prairie Ridge's Sampson Evans runs down the sideline for a first down in the second quarter against Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 6A State Football final Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (H. Rick Bamman)

CHAMPAIGN – Prairie Ridge fulfilled its mission and achieved perfection on Saturday.

The Wolves had one goal since last season, winning the Class 6A state championship. They did that with a 48-17 victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Prairie Ridge (14-0) won its second 6A title in six seasons and finished its first perfect season in the school’s 20-year history.

Quarterback Samson Evans overcame a rough start with fumbles in the Wolves’ first two drives and ran for a 6A title game record yards. Prairie Ridge’s triple-option attack was too much for the Cyclones, running for a 6A title game record in rushing yards.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp moved to 120-50 in his 15 seasons.

