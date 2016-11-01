High school football: Coaching, teaching worlds collide for Huntley coach Zimolzak when Raiders play Fremd

On Monday morning, Huntley football coach Matt Zimolzak walked into his physics classroom wearing Red Raiders gear. Zimolzak’s team advanced in the first round of the Class 8A state playoffs over the weekend and will play Fremd on Saturday in the second round.

Zimolzak didn’t hesitate to don the red and black. The only problem is, he doesn’t teach at Huntley – he teaches at Fremd.

Zimolzak is in his fifth year coaching at Huntley, his first as head coach, but has remained a physics teacher at Fremd. He has a handful of Fremd football players in his AP Physics classes this year.

“It’s fun, the kids are all respectful and wishing me luck; I’m wishing them luck,” Zimolzak said. “I haven’t yet threatened them with their grades. We’ll wait until later for that.”

Fremd coach Lou Sponsel knows a thing or two about Zimolzak’s physics classes, too. Sponsel had Zimolzak as a physics teacher when Sponsel was a senior at Fremd, and Zimolzak was in his first year teaching in 1995.

“He has a gift for being able to relate that material and get kids to understand it, while still relating to them as people,” Sponsel said. “He got me to understand [physics] and we had fun in the classroom. When I went to college, I took physics again. After having Zim as a teacher, it was a breeze.”

Zimolzak remembers Sponsel as a leader on those Fremd teams in the mid-1990s playing for coach Mike Donatucci.

“Sponsel was kind of [Donatucci’s] protegé,” Zimolzak said. “Lou, when he was at Fremd, he was an inside backer and one of the stronger kids on the team. He set the tempo for the program.”

Sponsel played at Northern Illinois and eventually returned to Fremd as a physical education teacher in 2003. Zimolzak and Sponsel were on the same staff until 2012, when Donatucci retired. Sponsel took over the head job at Fremd and with it came changes to the coaching staff.

Zimolzak landed as the offensive line coach at Huntley. He spent the next three seasons as defensive coordinator before becoming head coach before this season. Zimolzak lives in Huntley and his son, Connor, is a junior defensive back for the Raiders.

“It worked out well for Zim,” Sponsel said. “He’s a head coach now. He went on to coordinate and find his niche.”

During school days, Zimolzak spends his time in the classroom, and Sponsel spends his time in the gym, so their paths don’t often cross. When they do, they usually talk about their upcoming games.

Zimolzak has taught many of Sponsel’s football players, including starting quarterback Tom Josten. Zimolzak had Josten in class last year and called him a “smart kid” with a “great demeanor.” He also has taught senior safety-receiver Joe Schneider and senior tight end Austin Schwantz, among others.

“Zim’s very professional,” Sponsel said. “He’s probably one of the most talented teachers we have at Fremd. I know the kids love him.”

On Saturday, Zimolzak and the Huntley defense will be tasked with stopping Josten – who always sat near the front in Zimolzak’s class – and the Fremd offense. Fremd (7-3) is fresh off a 45-42 victory over Brother Rice in the opening round.

“Josten’s a great quarterback and he puts the ball where they need to,” Zimolzak said. “And they have a big offensive line. Defensively, they’re sound.”

Huntley has faced pass-heavy offenses such as Jacobs and Hampshire, as well as run-heavy attacks such as Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge. Zimolzak said Fremd does a nice job of balancing its attack.

Win or lose this week, Zimolzak probably will keep wearing his Huntley gear to class. Even so, he respects those guys he is scheming against.

“I work for Huntley and I work for Fremd,” Zimolzak said. “Sometimes I work basketball games there. I respect both programs, both schools. Both worked really hard to get to where they are.

“I spent most of my coaching career at Fremd. There’s a lot of mutual respect. There hasn’t been any razzing or anything like that.”

Still, someone will have bragging rights in physics class Monday.