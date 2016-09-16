Dundee-Crown earns first victory

CARPENTERSVILLE – He’s back. And with a vengeance. After bursting onto the season rushing for 389 yards and three touchdowns in game one, leading him to Northwest Herald Athlete of the Month honors, Dundee-Crown senior running back Greg Williams followed up in the next two games with by his standards, comparatively pedestrian results.

But with his nicked up offensive line entirely back in tact for the first time since the season opener, Williams romped for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone to lead the Chargers to their first victory on the season, 34-6 over the visiting East Aurora.

"We really wanted to get this win for homecoming," Williams said. "We were calling good plays, our line did a great job and we kept hitting the holes again and again." After jumping out to a 22-6 halftime lead, Williams played sparingly in the second half and finished with 188 yard rushing.

Setting the tone for the second half with an interception by Charger Justin Garvey on the Tomcats' first possession, when the Charger defense took over. Led by their defensive front of Colter Russell, Chase Raap, Dylan Shaull, and Ryan Griggel, Dundee-Crown devastated the East Aurora rushing attack, holding them to negative-10 yards in the final half.

Dundee-Crown's Ricky Ibarra paced the offense in the second half, running for 68 yards including a 24 yard scamper for a touchdown.

"Our defense did a great job, " said Dundee-Crown head coach Michael Steinhaus. "Coach Mike Davis had them really prepared. We tell our kids to play like our hairs on fire and that's what were going to do. Our kids played their butts off.

"Our first two games could have gone either way, and then last week we got embarrassed. We're still a program that plays week to week, but we're going to battle every week. We wanted to get this victory and then sing our fight song for Homecoming and thats what we did."

East Aurora quarterback Andre Pearson scored their lone touchdown on a 2-yard keeper.

All in all, it was a rough evening for East Aurora, as head coach and former Chicago Bear Kurt Becker stated, "We are a young team and learning. The game is still won at the line of scrimmage and they really dominated us. You can watch a team on video, but you can't tell just how good they are that way. We've got to get much better up front and that will come with experience. Dundee- Crown played a great game."

Both teams are now 1-3.

Outside the Box Score

UNSUNG HERO

Ross Dalgleish Dundee-Crown, Jr., LB

Late in the first quarter, with the East Aurora Tomcats driving inside the Dundee-Crown 10 yard line, Dalgleish hit the Tomcats ball carrier in the backfield and recovered the football, swinging the momentum back to the Chargers.

Quick Stats

Dundee-Crown 34, Aurora East 6

Dundee-Crown 14 8 6 6 - 34

Aurora East 0 6 0 0 - 6

​First Quarter

D-C -Williams 11 run (2 pt. failed) 6:06

D-C - Ibarra 21 pass from Ryan (2pt. con.) 3:33

Second Quarter

D-C Williams 3 run (2 pt. conv.) 3:53

AE- Pearson 2 run (2 pt. failed) 1:00

Third Quarter

D-C Williams 7 pass from Ryan (2 pt. failed) 3:42

Fourth Quarter

D-C Ibarra 24 run (2pt. failed) 9:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Dundee-Crown: Williams 27-188, Ibarra 10-68 Ryan 12-7, Gholston, 2-19, Carpenter 3-29 Totals: 54-311. AE: Phillips 9-45, Williams 5-9, Gutierrez 2-24, Pearson 5-17 Totals: 21-70.

PASSING–D-C Ryan 5-8-0 92. AE: Williams 1-2 43, Pearson 3-7-2 37.

RECEIVING–D-C Jay 3-48, Grant 2-26, Ibarra 1-15, Del Santo 1-3 AE - Phillips 2-45, Jimenez 2-35

TOTAL YARDS: D-C 403, AE: 150.

Sophomore Game: D-C 35, AE 6.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

On third and 30 from Aurora East's own 10 yard line, Tomcats running back Nasir Phillips took a short pass over the middle, was hit on the 28 and amazingly drug the pile 25 yards for the first down.

