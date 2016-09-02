High school football: Jacobs does enough to beat Dundee-Crown

ALGONQUIN – Coming off a 35-point loss in Week 1, it was important that the Jacobs came out with a statement.

But Jacobs knew that if they were going to beat Dundee-Crown, it would have to shut down running back Greg Williams, coming off a superlative effort of 379 yards rushing with four touchdowns With their punishing 14-0 victory, the Jacobs defense proved it was up for the challenge.

With a swarming defense led by defensive lineman Brandon Celsel, Dylan DeMuth, Eric Schutt and linebacker Steven Bellefontaine, the Golden Eagles kept Williams bottled up all night, holding him to 42 yards rushing and 41 yards receiving.

Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said that slowing Williams down was a key to their game plan.

"That whole defensive front did a real good job. The offense gave us just enough, but we're not in sync yet. There's still stuff we've got to work on."

That was just enough from the offense, led by Bowling Green-bound senior quarterback Chris Katrenick, who threw for 173 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Loren Strickland, ran for 46 yards and iced the game with a 65 yard reception for a touchdown with 1:28 left in the game.

Even with the loss, Dundee-Crown Coach Mike Steinhaus was fired up after the game.

"I couldn't be prouder of my guys," Steinhaus said. "They worked their butts off. We've been hit in the mouth here for years. We're now setting the tone that it's going to be a brawl. We've got 32 kids that are leaving it all on the field. I couldn't be prouder."

Jacobs is now 1-1 on the season, while Dundee- Crown drops to 0-2.

UNSUNG HERO

Loren Strickland

Jacobs, jr., RB

With the contest still in question late in the fourth quarter, Loren Strickland caught a pass out in the flat and raced down the right sideline for a 65-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Quick Stats

Jacobs 0 7 0 7 - 14

Dundee Crown 0 0 0 0 - 0

Second Quarter

J-Katrenick 1 run (Smith kick) 11:56

Fourth Quarter

J-Strickland 65 pass from Katrenick (Smith kick) 1:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Jacobs: Strickland 12-46, Katrenick 6-67, Butros 7-19 Totals: 25-132. D-C: Williams 17-42, Ibarra 6-26, Ryan 1-1Totals: 24-69.

PASSING–Jacobs: Katrenick 10-22-0-173. D-C: Ryan12-22-1-116.

RECEIVING–Jacobs: Ferguson 2-15, Loewen 3-37, Fitzsimmons 1-5, Strickland 1-65, Farrissey 2-31, Walker1-4, Ludlum1-16. D-C: Grant 1-14, Stewart 3-14, Williams 3-41, Garvey1-2, Jay 2-14, Barcklay 1-11, Dal Santo 1-22

TOTAL YARDS: Jacobs 305, D-C 185.

Sophomore Game: Jacobs 42, D-C 12.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Even in a loss, the Dundee-Crown “White Ops” student section had a jubilant time. Adorned in various schemes of white, they bathed themselves and anyone within range in clouds of baby powder at any given time for any given reason. Apparently this is frowned upon at home games, so they take full advantage when on the road.