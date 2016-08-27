High school football: Geneva breezes by St. Francis in season opener

GENEVA – Geneva shared the fun during its season opener against St. Francis at Burgess Field, cruising to a 45-7 victory on Aug. 26.

The Vikings jumped on St. Francis early with a potent rushing attack as well as a strong defensive effort.

Lance Arni led the offense with 202 rushing yards on 19 carries, which included the game’s first touchdown, a 45-yard run.

Kyle Evert added a touchdown pass to Luke Swanson and Troy Tans and Mason Branson returned interceptions for touchdowns. The Spartans finally scored early in the fourth quarter on Sam Sidari’s 44-yard run.

St. Francis hosts St. Viator on Sept. 2 while Geneva travels to former Western Sun Conference foe, Kaneland the same night.