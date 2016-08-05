Goss: St. Francis football could be a good, fun watch this fall

A season ago, the University of St. Francis football team finished 8-3, and ranked No. 18 in the final NAIA poll.

The Saints received the No. 17 spot in this year’s preseason poll.

There is enough back, and enough fresh talent coming in, that you get the feeling this will be another successful season under Joe Curry, the 2015 Mid-States Football Association Midwest League Coach of the Year.

“Our offseason went very well,” Curry said during our conversation last week. “We had a good spring. We feel we got better in spots, particularly on offense, and on defense, we return a lot of guys. We think we brought in some good depth.

“On paper, we look really good, but that’s on paper. All our coaches feel we can be real good, but the key is getting everyone in and developing a team concept. The guys have to buy into team. If they do, then we’ll be good. We have to wait until we get into camp and work through camp. Then, the picture will become more clear.”

The Saints had their registration, position meetings, team dinner and the opening of fall practice scheduled this weekend. The opening kickoff Sept. 3 at Saint Xavier looms.

From this perspective, there are numerous reasons USF should be a good watch this fall. For example:

• Junior quarterback Don Butkus led the Saints to a share of the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League title a year ago. Curry said Butkus had to get better in the offseason, and he has.

• Jordon Smith, the backup to John Magee a year ago, enters camp as the No. 1 tailback. “He shined in the spring,” Curry said “He wears the program on his sleeve.”

However, freshman Michael Johnson from Joliet Catholic has joined the mix. Johnson had planned to attend Southwest Missouri State but did not, enrolling at USF instead. Any time he gets his hands on the ball, something exciting could happen.

• Wide receiver Lexus Jackson was an outstanding freshman at USF in 2011. Now, five years later, he is back and will be a genuine threat as a receiver and kick returner. Former USF coach Mike Uremovich once referred to Jackson as one of the most talented players the Saints had recruited during his time at the school.

Jean Pietrzak and Eli Spann both were all-conference second-team receiver picks a year ago. Pietrzak has decided to concentrate his efforts on basketball, and Spann did not return. However, tight end Adam Morrison and Jackson, complemented by a few promising newcomers, will provide Butkus with quality targets.

• The offensive line returns four starters, including first-team all-conference left tackle Brennan Mulroe (Lincoln-Way West) along with Trevor Marevka (Peotone). Three-year starter Ross Stremme missed all of last season with a medical red-shirt and is back.

• The defensive line will be a strength, led by ends Tim Smith and Calvin Brayboy (Bolingbrook). Smith, the master of the sack and tackles for loss, was MSFA Midwest Defensive Player of the Year last season and is a preseason All-American. Brayboy was a second-team all-conference pick and plays virtually on the same level as Smith.

Don’t know if he will be a contributor early on, but Luke Mander (JCA) will make his presence felt during his USF career. His brother Josh was a mainstay at linebacker for the Saints.

• The linebacking contingent, among others, includes senior Mike Passo (JCA), freshman transfer Roger Thigpen (Plainfield Central), sophomore Alex Zlomie (Wilmington) and freshmen Jordan Bates (JCA), Jacob Pullen (Joliet West) and Antonio Jameson (Plainfield East).

Passo will be a leader. The key will be staying healthy. Thigpen, who began his college life at St. Cloud State, was a Herald-News All-Area safety in high school. Zlomie was huge in numerous capacities for Wilmington’s state championship team a couple of years ago. Bates is talented but he suffered an injury in JCA’s season opener last fall and missed a majority of the season.

• The secondary is strong, with senior cornerback Donte Cobb and junior safety Josh Woodard both first-team all-conference choices last season. Both have started since their freshman years.

• In the kicking game, the Saints are looking for a better season from place-kicker Grayson Barnette and a solid punting game as junior Luke Nelson has transferred in from Illinois.

“Special teams helped us win a few games last year, and I expect them to be better this year,” Curry said. “Our kicking game should be good and so should the return game with Lexus (Jackson) and a couple of other skill guys we have.”

Optimism generally is high at this time of year. Sometimes that optimism proves well founded, sometimes not. The feeling here is there are numerous reasons the Saints could be successful and should be a fun watch.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.