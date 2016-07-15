ESPN: Former McHenry water polo player Becca Dabrowski alleges sexual assault during game

ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” will broadcast a segment at 8 a.m. Sunday about Becca Dabrowski, a former member of the McHenry boys water polo team, who, according to an Outside the Lines tweet, said she was sexually assaulted under the water by a male opponent.

ESPN announced the program in a tweet Thursday that was accompanied by a short video previewing the show. In the video, Dabrowski said, "It was probably one of the worst days of my life."

Dabrowski's family, McHenry water polo coach Craig Fowles and former McHenry teammates have not returned calls to the Northwest Herald or refused to comment about the story.

Sources told the Northwest Herald the incident happened May 14, 2015, against Libertyville during a playoff game.

The Northwest Herald has a public records request out to the McHenry and Libertyville school districts about the matter and has tried to contact officials from both school districts.

Dabrowski is a sophomore on the Monmouth College women’s water polo team.